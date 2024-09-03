Adam Devine: Man with distinctive “meat” tattoo wanted by Rotherham police over attack

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:32 BST
Wanted man Adam DevineWanted man Adam Devine
Wanted man Adam Devine
A man with a distinctive tattoo is wanted by the police over a reported assault in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for help to find Adam Devine today.

The 35-year-old is described a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with short brown hair.

He has a distinctive tattoo - the word “meat” on his wrist. He also has his name “Adam” on his arm plus a black cross on his shoulder.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Devine recently or knows where he might be staying.

Wanted man Adam DevineWanted man Adam Devine
Wanted man Adam Devine | SYP

If you see Devine, or have any other information that could help police find him, call 101 or get in touch via the force’s online portal.

When you get in touch, quote investigation number 14/144283/24.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

