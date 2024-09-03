Wanted man Adam Devine | SYP

A man with a distinctive tattoo is wanted by the police over a reported assault in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for help to find Adam Devine today.

The 35-year-old is described a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with short brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has a distinctive tattoo - the word “meat” on his wrist. He also has his name “Adam” on his arm plus a black cross on his shoulder.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Devine recently or knows where he might be staying.

Wanted man Adam Devine | SYP

If you see Devine, or have any other information that could help police find him, call 101 or get in touch via the force’s online portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you get in touch, quote investigation number 14/144283/24.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.