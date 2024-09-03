Adam Devine: Man with distinctive “meat” tattoo wanted by Rotherham police over attack
South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for help to find Adam Devine today.
The 35-year-old is described a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with short brown hair.
He has a distinctive tattoo - the word “meat” on his wrist. He also has his name “Adam” on his arm plus a black cross on his shoulder.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Devine recently or knows where he might be staying.
If you see Devine, or have any other information that could help police find him, call 101 or get in touch via the force’s online portal.
When you get in touch, quote investigation number 14/144283/24.
If you wish to submit information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.