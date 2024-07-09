Abi Fisher Barnsley: Remembering 'precious angel' killed by husband six months after giving birth
Primary school teacher Abi Fisher was 29 years old and had given birth to a much-wanted ‘miracle’ daugher just six months earlier following a fertility battle.
She was strangled and beaten by her husband Matthew, who posted on Facebook about his wife’s disappearance and helped look for her body to try to cover his tracks, before it was found in woodland at the side of a road close to the village of Brierley, Barnsley, the following day.
Fisher initially told police officers that he had last seen Abi on the evening of July 8 and had awoken to find her missing on the morning of July 9, which is when he raised the alarm.
However, his web of lies began to unravel when CCTV footage captured him leaving Castleford and driving along the M62 towards the area where Abi's body was found during the time he claimed to have been in bed.
His mobile phone was also found to have been on the move during that same period.
When Abi’s body was found, her husband’s fingerprints were discovered on gaffer tape at the scene.
Checks of Abi’s phone revealed Google searches including "why does my husband hate me?" and "is marriage counselling available on the NHS?" in the days before she was murdered.
Fisher killed his wife after telling a psychiatrist he had "lost it" when his wife told him she was "not happy and was going to move back in with her parents."
A tribute released by Abi’s family following her death, read: “Our beautiful Abi. Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly.
“We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would. Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen.
“We as a family would like to thank every single person who showed enough heart and love to look for our precious angel. Words will never describe how much this means. For now our beautiful angel. We love you so much.”
Abi was a teacher at Featherstone All Saints CE Academy in Castleford and in a glowing tribute, headteacher Matthew Jones said: “Abi was a wonderful person.
“She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day. In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives.”
Fisher was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 15 years.