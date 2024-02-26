Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Sheffield wanted over a murder nearly six years ago was captured on CCTV on the day of the killing.

Abdi Ali, from Sheffield, is still wanted over a murder committed nearly six years ago (Photos: Humberside Police)

Detectives shared the footage following the 2018 murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall in Cleethorpes in the hope that it would lead them to Abdi Ali, who is believed to hold vital information about the killing.

The footage captured him shopping and chatting in a street in Cleethorpes on the morning of the murder.

But nearly six years on, Ali remains at large despite regular appeals for information and a Crimestoppers reward offered in the early days of the police probe.

Ali, now aged in his mid 30s, has been described as a 'significant suspect' over the murder of Mr Lyall, who was battered with weapons including golf clubs, screwdrivers, a knife, scissors and a length of wood.

The motive for murder is said to have been missing drugs and cash that Mr Lyall was supposed to have been looking after.

Craig Whittle, of Corporation Road, Grimsby, was jailed for life in 2019 for his part in the murder and ordered to spend a minimum of 21 years behind bars.

Jurors in his trial heard the prosecution claim that Whittle and Ali were both responsible for the attack.

Ali, who is also known as Mohammed Ismail, Black Johnny, Gulaid and Madman, was born in Somalia but brought up in Sheffield after moving there as a child. He lived in the Steel City until he moved to the east coast in the summer of 2018.

He has links to the Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield, and links to Somalian communities in a number of places across the UK including London, Lancashire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire and Cleveland.