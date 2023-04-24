Police found a 21-year-old carrying a gun on a Sheffield street, after being sent out to a report of a man with a knife.

Saleh Mordi was stopped by South Yorkshire Police near Abbeydale Road, last October, and found to have with him a firearm, drugs and significant amounts of cash. He has now been jailed for nearly nine years at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard that when he was searched, officers found cannabis, wraps of a white substance and a large quantity of cash. Mordi was also carrying a bag which, when searched, was found to contain a handgun.

Mordi, formerly of York Road, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday April 21, where he pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, possession of criminal property and racially aggravated public order.

Detective Inspector Ronayne, from the force’s specialist Armed Crime Team, said he was pleased that officers had been able to take a gun and harmful drugs off the streets of Sheffield.

He said after the case: “Mordi was in possession of some dangerous items, not least a loaded firearm and Class A drugs”.

“He was abusive and obstructive with officers during the search and while in custody made racially abusive threats towards officers.

“The firearm was found to be a converted blank firing handgun, meaning that it could have caused significant harm and injury to another person. The white substance found within the wraps was forensically tested and confirmed to be crack cocaine and heroin, both Class A drugs.

“He has pleaded guilty to multiple serious offences before a court and is now behind bars. He is a dangerous individual who thinks nothing of carrying a gun and the potential risk this poses. I am pleased that we have been able to remove a firearm and harmful drugs off the streets of Sheffield.”

He was sentenced to eight years and 11 months in prison.