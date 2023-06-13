The collision took place on Abbeydale Road earlier today (Tuesday, June 13).
Following the collision, heavy traffic is building on A621 Abbeydale Road both ways at A6100 Wolseley Road.
A spokesperson for bus company First South Yorkshire said the incident has affected its 75, 76, 97 and 98 bus services.
They added: "Services are diverting via Little London Rd and Chesterfield Rd in both directions. Services 97 and 98 are using Woodseats Rd in both directions, then onto Abbeydale Rd ."
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.