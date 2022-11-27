The new bar is set to open at the café and foyey area of the Abbeydale Picture House on Abbeydale Road on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Posting to Instagram, a spokesperson for the Picture House said: The cafe & foyer area has had a good ol' spruce and it's ready to be opened to the public! More details and pics to follow, but it will be open from 1st Dec.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All monies raised will go back into maintaining and saving this incredible building.”

A new bar is set to open at the café and foyey area of the Abbeydale Picture House on Abbeydale Road on Thursday, December 1, 2022

The spokesperson added that as part of their campaign to save the Picture House they were ‘striving to utilise as many areas as possible’ while the building’s main auditorium remains out of action.

The Fly Tower has already been repurposed to host events including independent screenings, exhibitions and gigs; and the opening of the bar will now bring activity to the front of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad