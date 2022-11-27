Abbeydale Picture House: New bar to open in historic Sheffield venue as campaign to save building continues
As the campaign to save a historic Sheffield venue continues, it is hoped that the creation a new bar housed within the building will help to raise much-needed funds.
The new bar is set to open at the café and foyey area of the Abbeydale Picture House on Abbeydale Road on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Posting to Instagram, a spokesperson for the Picture House said: The cafe & foyer area has had a good ol' spruce and it's ready to be opened to the public! More details and pics to follow, but it will be open from 1st Dec.”
“All monies raised will go back into maintaining and saving this incredible building.”
The spokesperson added that as part of their campaign to save the Picture House they were ‘striving to utilise as many areas as possible’ while the building’s main auditorium remains out of action.
The Fly Tower has already been repurposed to host events including independent screenings, exhibitions and gigs; and the opening of the bar will now bring activity to the front of the building.
The bar will be open every weekend from Thursday, December 1, and information provided on its opening hours states that the bar will be open 5pm and 10pm on Thursdays. It will also be open between 5pm and 10pm on Fridays, but will also offer food and stalls plus drinks until midnight. The schedule is more of a mixed bag on Saturdays, when stalls and the café bar will be open between 2pm and 5pm. Then between 5pm and 10pm, punters can enjoy DJs, food traders and beer, before the wind-down period begins at 10pm and lasts until midnight, with drinks also offered during that time.