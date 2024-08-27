Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five men have been arrested following a disturbance outside a restaurant in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 2.23am on Friday, August 23, to reports of an assault at Wicker.

It is reported that a group of men attended the location in a vehicle and caused damage to the doors and windows of the Abaseen Dinner restaurant before leaving the scene in the same vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended and arrested four men, aged 20, 21, 33, and 34, on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

Five people have been arrested following a fight that saw the Abaseen Dinner's windows and door damaged in Wicker, Sheffield. | National World

On Monday, August 26, a fifth man, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

All five men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

No significant injuries were reported.

Lalagha Mohammad Ullah, at Abaseen Dinner, told The Star the windows will cost a minimum of £2,000 to replace.

The business only opened in February of this year, serving grilled chicken and lamb, as well as pizzas, burgers, kebabs and more.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101.