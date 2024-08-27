Abaseen Dinner: Five men arrested after Wicker restaurant’s windows smashed during brawl in Sheffield

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:01 BST
Five men have been arrested following a disturbance outside a restaurant in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 2.23am on Friday, August 23, to reports of an assault at Wicker.

It is reported that a group of men attended the location in a vehicle and caused damage to the doors and windows of the Abaseen Dinner restaurant before leaving the scene in the same vehicle.

Officers attended and arrested four men, aged 20, 21, 33, and 34, on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

Five people have been arrested following a fight that saw the Abaseen Dinner's windows and door damaged in Wicker, Sheffield. | National World

On Monday, August 26, a fifth man, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

All five men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

No significant injuries were reported.

Lalagha Mohammad Ullah, at Abaseen Dinner, told The Star the windows will cost a minimum of £2,000 to replace.

The business only opened in February of this year, serving grilled chicken and lamb, as well as pizzas, burgers, kebabs and more.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101.

