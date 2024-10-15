Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boy racers have been blocking off a busy road in Rotherham to race at “shocking speeds”.

They have been using the A57 near Todwick as a race track, blocking off exits and entrances most Sunday evenings at around 10pm. Following complaints, South Yorkshire Police mounted a special operation, resulting in an arrest, a vehicle being seized and four people summoned to court in relation to “organised and illegal racing”.

The two-day operation was launched after concerns were raised by local residents and the new Labour MP, Jake Richards.

In a letter to South Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable, Lauren Poultney, on September 18, 2024, Mr Richards said: “I met with residents who live just off the A57. I have seen footage of the races taking place.

“The organised group block exits and entrances from the stretch of road most Sunday evenings at around 10pm. For approximately 30 minutes they race, with watching crowds, at shocking speeds.

“This is not only anti-social, causing noise and disturbance, but means that there is no access or exit point to communities and my constituents for a period of time. This is incredibly dangerous if residents requires an ambulance for example.”

The letter also stated the gang of drivers are “clearly using illegal drugs, leaving paraphernalia in the location”.

Yesterday (October 14, 2024) South Yorkshire Police revealed the outcome of a special operation aimed at tackling the problem of speeding and anti-social driving in Rotherham - particularly around the A57 at Todwick.

Over 400 vehicles were checked for speeding across the days of action and resulted in:

One arrested for drink driving

14 Traffic Offence Reports issued for speeding, no insurance, driving with no seatbelt, no MOT and driving while on the phone

Four ‘Report on Summons’ issued for driving whilst disqualified, driving with no licence and no vehicle insurance

One vehicle seized for having no insurance and the driver being disqualified.

Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Christopher Scanlon said:“We are aware of current issues around the A57 at Todwick, including anti-social driving and speeding motorists.

“I want to stress that we take a zero-tolerance approach to vehicles being driven and used in an anti-social manner and we will take an enforcement approach to anyone who is a risk on the roads and to our communities.

“I hope the results of last week’s operation shows that this is an issue we are taking seriously. Patrols will continue in the future around the A57.

“We know that these issues will not be solved alone with prosecutions so are looking to work with our partners to find long term solutions to the problems reported along this stretch of road.

“We encourage anyone experiencing problems in their area to report them to us, online, via live chat or by calling 101.”