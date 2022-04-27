A spokesman said: “At about 5.10am we received a call from a member of the public reporting concerns for the safety of a man on the bridge over the A1M at Junction 36.

“The man fell from the bridge and has sadly died. Yorkshire Ambulance Service are also at the scene, and formal identification is yet to take place.”

The scene this morning

The A1M remains closed in both directions between Junction 35 and Junction 37 at this time while emergency services continue to work at the scene.