News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
34 minutes ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
13 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
15 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV

A 'violent and dangerous city' - shock and despair at 'bleed control' cabinets installed in Sheffield

The installation of ‘bleed control’ kits in Sheffield city centre has been met with shock and despair by Star readers.

By David Walsh
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:35 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 08:35 BST

Twelve cabinets will be installed with equipment and bandages to save the lives of people with 'catastrophic' bleeding. Kits include a ‘chest seal’ for ‘penetrating chest wounds’.

They have been installed as part of a project backed by South Yorkshire’s Violence Reduction Unit, Sheffield BID (Business Improvement District) and night time economy bosses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are said to be for occasions where people are suffer serious bleeds after incidents including crashes, falls and attacks, so that members of the public can offer help until emergency services arrive at the scene.

Most Popular

The first four locations chosen for the potentially life-saving emergency equipment kits include Barker’s Pool by the City Hall; West Street near the junction of Rockingham Street; High Street near Boots, and Moorfoot near the former public toilets. High Street and Moorfoot have seen multiple stabbings in recent years. The remaining eight cabinets will be installed in the near future.

Craig Linford, posting on The Star’s Facebook page, wrote: “What a time to be alive. This is basically an admission we live in such a violent and dangerous city that they have to put these all over place to help the next poor soul who gets stabbed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mo Hemingway added: “Unbelievable, I am absolutely speechless. This just goes to show how many stabbings there are.”

Ryan Kelleher posted: “They’re not for crash victims at all. Out of the four installed there’s only one you could get near to it by a car.”

Philip Garner: “I wonder how long it will stay there before someone damages it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Martin Phipps said: “This is good news - better to have them and hopefully not need them than the other way round.”