The installation of ‘bleed control’ kits in Sheffield city centre has been met with shock and despair by Star readers.

Twelve cabinets will be installed with equipment and bandages to save the lives of people with 'catastrophic' bleeding. Kits include a ‘chest seal’ for ‘penetrating chest wounds’.

They have been installed as part of a project backed by South Yorkshire’s Violence Reduction Unit, Sheffield BID (Business Improvement District) and night time economy bosses.

They are said to be for occasions where people are suffer serious bleeds after incidents including crashes, falls and attacks, so that members of the public can offer help until emergency services arrive at the scene.

The first four locations chosen for the potentially life-saving emergency equipment kits include Barker’s Pool by the City Hall; West Street near the junction of Rockingham Street; High Street near Boots, and Moorfoot near the former public toilets. High Street and Moorfoot have seen multiple stabbings in recent years. The remaining eight cabinets will be installed in the near future.

Craig Linford, posting on The Star’s Facebook page, wrote: “What a time to be alive. This is basically an admission we live in such a violent and dangerous city that they have to put these all over place to help the next poor soul who gets stabbed.”

Mo Hemingway added: “Unbelievable, I am absolutely speechless. This just goes to show how many stabbings there are.”

Ryan Kelleher posted: “They’re not for crash victims at all. Out of the four installed there’s only one you could get near to it by a car.”

Philip Garner: “I wonder how long it will stay there before someone damages it.”

