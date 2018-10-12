‘A tragedy in every dimension’ - Judge’s comments as he jails Sheffield Hallam University student for supplying ecstasy which killed friend

A judge has described the case of a Sheffield student who died after taking ecstasy as a ‘tragedy in every dimension’ as he jailed her friend who supplied the drug.

Jeremy Richardson QC, jailed former student Katherine Lavin for six months for supplying ecstasy to her friend Joana Burns, who died after taking the drug as they celebrated the end of their time at university.

Katherine Lavin.

READ MORE: Pensioner’s handbag stolen in distraction burglary on Sheffield home

Lavin, 22, was given the sentence at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday by Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, who heard how Lavin had collected a quantity of ecstasy for a group of Sheffield Hallam University friends, including Miss Burns, who all took the drug willingly in June 2017.

READ MORE: Concern growing for missing Sheffield teen who has not been seen for six days

The judge told her: "Quite how an intelligent young woman, as you are, could do such a foolish thing is almost beyond understanding. This case is a tragedy in every dimension".

Benjamin Williams

READ MORE: Three more days of rail strikes announced in Sheffield as guard row rumbles on

The court heard Lavin bought the ecstasy from bar worker Benjamin Williams, 26, who was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Both Lavin and Williams pleaded guilty to supplying class A drugs.