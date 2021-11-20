Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 18 how Gareth Shaw, aged 40, burgled the accommodation on Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, and stole a television, electronic games and a figurine valued at £865.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said a young couple returned to the accommodation on September 16 and on the following morning one of them contacted her partner because she realised several items had been taken from the home.

Gareth Shaw, aged 40 and formerly of a Salvation Army hostel, on Charter Row, in Sheffield, has 33 previous convictions for 74 offences including ten dwelling burglaries. He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to the latest dwelling burglary which happened at Arundel Gate in September

The female complainant stated: “The current situation has left me very nervous about being home by myself. I was in bed when we believed the offence happened which has left me in a very vulnerable position.”

Mr Coxon said Shaw was linked to the burglary by forensic evidence from the crime scene and some of the stolen items were recovered from second-hand store CeX in the city.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said the last dwelling burglary among Shaw’s previous convictions was committed a decade ago.

Ms Tanner added that Shaw, who has been remanded in custody, has an addiction to alcohol but he has undergone a detoxification process in prison and although he has had difficulties with drugs that has been stabilised with a methadone prescription.

She said: “At the age of 40 he realises he needs to get a grip of his addictions and does not trouble the criminal courts again.”

Judge David Dixon, who sentenced Shaw to 32 months of custody, told the defendant: “You have had the good fortune to celebrate your 40th birthday in custody as a result of committing yet another domestic burglary.”