A Sheffield police officer has been thanked and praised for 'saving the life' of a mentally-ill woman

Police Community Support Officer Elli-May Mansell, who is part of South Yorkshire Police’s Deepcar Team, in Sheffield, has received recognition from Chief Inspector Helen Lewis and other senior officers for her dedication and kindness in her professional and personal life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the incidents Elli-May was praised for happened when she was on foot patrol in Deepcar and was alerted by a member of the public to a woman suffering a severe mental health episode in a park.

Chief Inspector Lewis said: “Elli-May took complete control of the situation, gaining trust and showing compassion, which meant the woman received the help she needed.

Pictured is PCSO Elli-May Mansell who has been praised for "saving the life" of a mentally-ill woman in Deepcar, Sheffield.

“Days later a letter from the woman arrived, full of praise and thanking Elli for saving her life that night.”

The woman thanked Elli-May in her letter saying: “I can only hope you understand how important talking with you was to me. You truly saved me from doing something really stupid.”

She added: “Thank you so much – you literally saved my life and I won’t ever forget that.”

As well as supporting her husband who has a long-term health condition, Elli-May also supported an elderly man in the community who had no family, ensuring he was not alone in the last days of his life – using her annual leave to do so.

Her colleagues describe Elli-May, who is also a mum, as having “a natural ability to lift the mood of those around her” which not only applies to her colleagues but also to the people she encounters in the community.

Chief Inspector Lewis added: “Elli-May is an absolute inspiration to her colleagues. They can’t talk highly enough about her and this is mirrored by the endless praise we get from the people of Deepcar too.

“The last year has tested us all, and Elli-May’s story demonstrates how our officers right across Sheffield have continued to serve whilst facing challenges at home.