A devastated mum has told of her heartache after her son was killed in a drive-by shooting in Doncaster

A Sheffield Crown Court trial has heard how driver Jack Parkes, gunman Taylor Meanley, and passengers Joe Anderton and Arlind Nika were in a stolen Jaguar car on Wath Road, Mexborough, on January 11, with a shotgun when Lewis Williams was shot in the head and neck.

The jury found Meanley, who fired the shotgun, and driver Parkes both guilty of murder and they also found Nika and Anderton guilty of manslaughter.

Lewis Williams's mother Sandra said: "Words alone cannot begin to describe the loss we have all suffered. On Monday, January 11, around 4.30pm, I received a devastating phone call that changed our lives forever.

Pictured is Lewis Williams, of Rotherham, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Wath Road, Mexborough.

"The call was to tell me my youngest child, Lewis Williams, had been shot and the outcome for his life was not promising. I cannot express in words the heartbreak and helplessness of seeing my child laid out on the cold, wet pavement whilst paramedics tried to save his life."

Meanley, aged 17, of Beech Crescent, Mexborough, Parkes, aged 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, Nika, aged 16, of Spelman Street, London, and Anderton, aged 18, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The jury had found fellow-passenger Ryan Nisbet, aged 20, of Springwood Road, Hoyland, Barnsley, not guilty of murder and not guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endager life.

Stephen Wood QC, prosecuting, said they had been looking for 20 year-old Lewis Williams, of Rotherham, because he was a rival gang member.

Pictured is Taylor Meanley, aged 17, of of Beech Crescent, Mexborough, who was found guilty of the murder of Lewis Williams and of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. He also admitted assaulting a teenager and damaging property.

Mr Wood said the mothers of Meanley and Parkes had been subjected to attacks which drove these defendants to seek revenge on the gang they held responsible.

Lewis Williams's mother described him as a "happy and funny young man".

She added: "I can say my son's memory will live on with our family but nothing would compare to having him back in our lives."

Mr Wood said earlier on January 11 Nika had been driving an Audi with passengers including Meanley, Anderton and another 17-year-old male, who cannot be legally named.

Pictured is Jack Parkes, left, aged 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, who has been found guilty of murder, and Joe Anderton, right, aged 18, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, who has been found guilty of manslaughter, after Lewis Williams was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Mexborough.

The Audi trapped a teenage associate of Lewis Williams on the street and he was asked if he was a Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang member linked to Lewis Williams, according to Mr Wood, before he was assaulted.

Mr Wood said later Nika drove the Jaguar to Clayfield View, Mexborough, where Meanley and Parkes threw bricks at a property before the shooting.

Meanley admitted assaulting the teenager and to damaging property. Nisbet was found not guilty of damaging property. Parkes admitted causing damage. Anderton admitted the assault on the teenager but was found not guilty of damaging property.

The other 17-year-old youth, of Mexborough, admitted assaulting the teenager. Nika was found not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the teenager.

Pictured is Arlind Nika, aged 16, of Spelman Street, London, who was found guilty of manslaughter after the killing of Lewis Williams and he was found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Judge Jeremy Richardson imposed custodial life sentences for Meanley and Parkes and they must serve a minimum of 27 years before they can be considered for release, and Anderton and Nika were sentenced to 12 years of detention.