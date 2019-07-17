A Derbyshire thief has been warned he could go to jail if he reoffends
A thief who failed to comply with a community order has now been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Jon Cooper
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 07:57
Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 10 how Dale Wright, 38, of Garrett Green, Danesmoor, near Clay Cross, had been given a community order after he was caught stealing clothing and toys which had been delivered to a British Heart Foundation charity shop.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Wright admitted failing to comply with his community order by failing to attend with his probation officer. Magistrates revoked Wright’s community order and re-sentenced him to four weeks of custody suspended for 12 months and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £60 costs.