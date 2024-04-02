7 notorious female criminals jailed for their crimes in South Yorkshire

4 . Tyler Jules: Knife-wielding Sheffield woman stabbed her friend so badly he lost part of his bowels

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 25, 2023 how Tyler Jules, then aged 30, of Bellhouse Road, at Shiregreen, Sheffield, bit and stabbed her friend during a dispute after she had been drinking with him and another woman. Judge Peter Kelson KC told Jules: “This was a prolonged attack involving biting and there are photographs of the bite wound and then you seized a knife and then you stabbed your victim in the stomach with the knife.” Austin Newman, prosecuting, said Jules, the male complainant and another woman had been out drinking alcohol together at another property before they returned to the other woman’s Shiregreen home. Mr Newman added Jules and the woman began arguing and as the male complainant tried to intervene Jules bit him on the left nipple and as they began wrestling he struck the defendant and she bit his right arm. As the other woman tried to separate them, the defendant picked up a large kitchen knife which she brandished as she shouted that she was crazy and mad, according to Mr Newman. Mr Newman said the defendant took a step to the right and stabbed the complainant in the abdomen and the wound was 4cm long and caused the complainant’s lower bowel to be exposed. Jules, who has six previous convictions including two robberies and assaults, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding after the attack in May, 2019. Zaiban Alam, defending, said all of those at the property were heavily under the influence of drink and drugs after the other woman in the case said they had been taking cocaine. Judge Kelson sentenced Jules to 27 months of custody and made the defendant subject to an indefinite restraining order to protect the complainant. Photo: SYP