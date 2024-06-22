3 . Molly Mycroft

A beloved young woman, Sarah Oliver, was just six days away from her 21st birthday when she was killed by a ‘deplorable’ driver who reached speeds of 78mph and drove through a red light. At the time of the crash, at around 9.20pm on August 2, 2022, Sarah was being taken to work at Polypipe on Neale Road in Doncaster by her colleague, Pedro Ribeiro. The court heard how Mr Ribeiro had been waiting at a set of traffic lights, and after they turned green, he made a lawful right-turn on to Wheatley Hall Road; without warning, the passenger-side of his vehicle was struck by Mycroft’s red Seat Ibiza car. The lights on Wheatley Hall Road, near to the junction of Neale Road, had been red for around six seconds when Mycroft drove through them at a speed of between 78 and 83 mph - in a 40mph speed limit zone. At the sentencing hearing on February 23, 2024, Sarah’s mum, Ann-Marie Stone said: “We should have been planning her 21st birthday, but instead we were planning her funeral.” Sarah is believed to have been killed instantly, while Mycroft's two victims - her passenger friend and Pedro Ribeiro - both suffered significant injuries, and continued to receive treatment for them over 18 months later. Mycroft was charged with and pleaded guilty to: one count of causing death by dangerous driving, and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Standing in the dock, Mycroft tearfully read out a letter of apology, and said she wished she had been the one to lose her life in the crash. Judge Richardson made Mycroft the subject of a 16-year driving ban, after which time she will be required to take an extended test. She was jailed for nine years. | SYP