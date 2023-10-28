News you can trust since 1887
69-year-old woman and man arrested after kilogram of crack cocaine and heroin found in Rotherham property

The pair have been released on bail.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
A large quantity of Class A drugs has been found in a Rotherham property, leading to the arrest of a 69-year-old woman and 57-year-old man.

A “large quantity of heroin” and 1kg of suspected crack cocaine were found during a raid of a Rotherham property.

Over £1,000 in cash and mobile phones believed to be used for dealing were also located.

Some of the drugs found at the propertySome of the drugs found at the property
Some of the drugs found at the property

On Tuesday, October 24, South Yorkshire Police’s Tactical Support Group Officers and Armed Crime Team raided the property on Pinewood Close, based on “community intelligence”.

The man and woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They have been released on bail while the investigation continues.

