69-year-old woman and man arrested after kilogram of crack cocaine and heroin found in Rotherham property
The pair have been released on bail.
A large quantity of Class A drugs has been found in a Rotherham property, leading to the arrest of a 69-year-old woman and 57-year-old man.
A “large quantity of heroin” and 1kg of suspected crack cocaine were found during a raid of a Rotherham property.
Over £1,000 in cash and mobile phones believed to be used for dealing were also located.
On Tuesday, October 24, South Yorkshire Police’s Tactical Support Group Officers and Armed Crime Team raided the property on Pinewood Close, based on “community intelligence”.
The man and woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
They have been released on bail while the investigation continues.