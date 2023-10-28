The pair have been released on bail.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large quantity of Class A drugs has been found in a Rotherham property, leading to the arrest of a 69-year-old woman and 57-year-old man.

A “large quantity of heroin” and 1kg of suspected crack cocaine were found during a raid of a Rotherham property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over £1,000 in cash and mobile phones believed to be used for dealing were also located.

Some of the drugs found at the property

On Tuesday, October 24, South Yorkshire Police’s Tactical Support Group Officers and Armed Crime Team raided the property on Pinewood Close, based on “community intelligence”.

The man and woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.