A man’s fight for life continues as police investigate his injuries as attempted murder.

The 48-year-old was rushed to hospital on Saturday, May 24, after police received reports of a collision on Fitwilliam Road, near Rotherham town centre.

He was found with life-threatening issues believed to have been caused by a vehicle.

Police have today (May 28) confirmed that the man remains in a ‘life-threatening condition’ and continues to battle for life.

An attempted murder investigation has been launched by South Yorkshire Police, and three people have already been arrested.

Marcin Chroback, 22, of Bawtry Road, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder, and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday (May 27).

A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has since been released with no further action to be taken.

Detective Inspector Mathew Bolger, who is the Senior Investigating Officer on the case, said: "We are now asking for your help as our investigation into this incident continues.

"We are interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage in the Eastwood area, specially looking at the movements of a blue Skoda and a grey VW Golf.

"Do you live in this area or were in the area at the time and may have footage which could assist our enquiries? We urge you to please get in touch."

Footage can be submitted online: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY25C02-PO2.

Those with any further information that could assist, should contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 650 on May 24, 2025.

