4 . Sheffield bus

Sheffield police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak in connection with an assault on a bus. It is reported that at 12.30pm on 26 December 2023, a man was punched in the back of the head while he was boarding a bus near Cooplands in Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre. The victim sustained a small cut to his nose after the force of the punch caused him to hit his head on the Perspex glass on the bus driver's cab. Enquiries are ongoing, with CCTV trawls of the local area carried out, and officers are now keen to identify the man in the CCTV image as they feel he may be able to assist with their investigation. Officers say they appreciate the CCTV image may not be very clear, but hope the photograph, description and circumstances will jog the memories of people who may have been in the area at the time. He is described as a black man, of an average to medium build, who is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s. It is thought he is around 5ft 8ins tall and the image shows him wearing glasses and headphones which sit over his head. He was wearing a dark coloured flat cap, light brown cargo trousers, white trainers and a khaki green body warmer with a grey, long-sleeved jacket underneath. He was also carrying a black and green bag for life. Quote incident number 301 of 26 December 2023 when you get in touch. Picture: South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police