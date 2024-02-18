You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101. In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.
South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the 27 people pictured in this gallery of CCTV pictures as part of investigations. Pictures: South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Police have released a CCTV picture of a person officers would like to speak to in connection to a courier fraud investigation in Rotherham.
It is reported that on 16 November 2023, an elderly man received a telephone call falsely informing him his bank account had been used fraudulently. The caller informed him a man from ‘the police’ would come and collect his bank card for the ‘investigation’.
It is then reported a man collected the bank card from the victim’s property in Rotherham.
The card is then believed to have been used by the same person, but wearing a long black wig and carrying a distinctive green handbag, for purchases in Leeds and Meadowhall. The card was also used to make online bank transfers.
The victim lost a total of £22,000.
Officers investigating have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection to their inquiry.
The person is believed to be aged between 20 and 40 years old, of Asian heritage and of a stocky build.
Quote incident number 385 of 16 November 2023. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Police in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary.
It is reported that at around 12pm on 4 December 2023, two mobile phones were stolen from S20 Sandwich Bar on High Street, Mosborough, along with a quantity of cash from the shop's till.
Enquiries are ongoing and following CCTV trawls of the local area, officers are now keen to identify the two men pictured in this image as they may be able to assist with their investigation.
The men are described as being aged between 30 and 35 and of an average build. It is thought they are 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall and police believe they are of Eastern European heritage.
One of the men is clean shaven, while the other has a short and well-kempt beard.
Quote crime reference number 14/213127/23 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Sheffield police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak in connection with an assault on a bus.
It is reported that at 12.30pm on 26 December 2023, a man was punched in the back of the head while he was boarding a bus near Cooplands in Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre.
The victim sustained a small cut to his nose after the force of the punch caused him to hit his head on the Perspex glass on the bus driver's cab.
Enquiries are ongoing, with CCTV trawls of the local area carried out, and officers are now keen to identify the man in the CCTV image as they feel he may be able to assist with their investigation.
Officers say they appreciate the CCTV image may not be very clear, but hope the photograph, description and circumstances will jog the memories of people who may have been in the area at the time.
He is described as a black man, of an average to medium build, who is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s. It is thought he is around 5ft 8ins tall and the image shows him wearing glasses and headphones which sit over his head.
He was wearing a dark coloured flat cap, light brown cargo trousers, white trainers and a khaki green body warmer with a grey, long-sleeved jacket underneath. He was also carrying a black and green bag for life.
Quote incident number 301 of 26 December 2023 when you get in touch. Picture: South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police