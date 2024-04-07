These 25 pictures show people who police in Sheffield and South Yorkshire want to speak to - after they were caught on camera.

The pictures have been released by South Yorkshire Police this year, and remain on South Yorkshire Police’s list of appeals as they work to try to look into crimes and incidents across the county.

All those pictured in this gallery appeared in pictures published by officers as part of investigations into incidents which have happened in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, ranging from assaults and robberies to anti-social behaviour.

The images have been taken from CCTV cameras and individuals in the streets, businesses and parks of Sheffield, with some also taken in Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals which are currently carried on the force's website.

Those in the pictures are not necessarily suspects, but could also be potential witnesses.

If you recognise any of the people in the pictures you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101.

In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.

1 . Caught on camera Police are trying to find the people in the following 25 photos to speak them. Pictures: South Yorkshire Police

2 . Middlewood Road Police are asking for help to identify two off-road bike riders in connection to reports of anti-social and dangerous driving in Sheffield. On Friday 19 March 2024, just before 5.30pm officers received reports of off-road bikes driving in a dangerous and anti-social manner on Middlewood Road. Enquiries have led officers to releasing two images of riders they would like to speak to in connection to the reports. It is believed the men were aged in their 20s and around 5ft 10ins tall. Quoting incident number 783 of 19 March 2024 when you get in touch. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

3 . Fulwood Road Officers in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a group of men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary. It is reported that on Tuesday 19 March around 9.20pm, a group of four men entered a bike store in a property on Fulwood Road. It is reported that a number of bikes were damaged, with a number being taken. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise them or have information that could possibly help officers with their investigation? Quote investigation number 14/60006/24 when you get in touch. Picture: South Yorkshire Police