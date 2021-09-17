The alleged disorder related to a match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, in March, 2019.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 17 how the accused males have each been charged with one count of violent disorder.

Five of the accused pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Three pleaded not guilty to violent disorder but guilty to affray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Sheffield Wednesday FC's Hillsborough Stadium.

The remaining sixteen pleaded not guilty to violent disorder.

Angus MacDonald, prosecuting, said 19 of the defendants are expected to face trial having pleaded not guilty to violent disorder.

Twenty three of the accused were physically present and one was present by video link.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC set the case down for trial to be heard from March, 2022.