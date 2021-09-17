24 people appear at court after alleged disorder at Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United football match
Twenty-four people have appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with violent disorder after football fans allegedly clashed at a Sheffield city derby match.
The alleged disorder related to a match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, in March, 2019.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 17 how the accused males have each been charged with one count of violent disorder.
Five of the accused pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Three pleaded not guilty to violent disorder but guilty to affray.
The remaining sixteen pleaded not guilty to violent disorder.
Angus MacDonald, prosecuting, said 19 of the defendants are expected to face trial having pleaded not guilty to violent disorder.
Twenty three of the accused were physically present and one was present by video link.
Judge Jeremy Richardson QC set the case down for trial to be heard from March, 2022.
The defendants were released on bail.