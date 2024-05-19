Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating South Yorkshire crimes have released 'caught on camera' photos of people they want to talk to

Police frequently issue CCTV in connection with their investigations - and these 23 pictures are at the heart of police enquiries

They show people who police in Sheffield and South Yorkshire want to speak to as part of investigations ranging from assaults to thefts

The pictures have been released by South Yorkshire Police this year, and remain on South Yorkshire Police’s list of appeals as they work to try to look into crimes and incidents across the county.

All those pictured in this gallery appeared in pictures published by officers as part of investigations into incidents which have happened in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, ranging from assaults and robberies to anti-social behaviour.

The images have been taken from CCTV cameras and individuals in the streets, businesses and parks of Sheffield, with some also taken in Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals which are currently carried on the force's website.

Those in the pictures are not necessarily suspects, but could also be potential witnesses.

If you recognise any of the people in the pictures you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101.

In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.