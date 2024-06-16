All the 23 pictures have been issued by South Yorkshire Police as part of their enquiries, although some may be possible witnesses rather than suspects.
All of them remain on South Yorkshire Police’s list of appeals as they work to try to look into crimes and incidents across the county.
All those pictured in this gallery appeared in pictures published by officers as part of investigations into incidents which have happened in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, ranging from assaults and robberies to anti-social behaviour.
The images have been taken from CCTV cameras and individuals in the streets, businesses and parks of Sheffield, with some also taken in Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster
All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals which are currently carried on the force's website.
You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101.
In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.
1. Police want to speak to the people in these 23 pictures as part of current investigations
2. Sunny Bar, Doncaster
Doncaster police are appealing for information following a reported homophobic attack.
On Monday 29 April, we received reports of an attack which took place at The Queen Craft House, Sunny Bar, Doncaster, at around 12.45am on Sunday 28 April.
It is reported that a man made homophobic remarks towards a 26-year-old person at the establishment, and a second man physically assaulted them, causing minor injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers have now released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
One man is described as white, in his mid 50s and of medium build. He is believed to be 6ft 3ins tall, with short grey hair.
The second man in the image is described as white and tanned, in his mid to late 40s, and of broad build. He is 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair.
Quote incident number 183 of 29 April 2024.
3. Barnsley Road, Rotherham
Rotherham police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported assault.
It is reported that on 4 May at 11.30pm a man was assaulted by an unknown man at the Westville club on Barnsley Road, Rotherham, suffering serious injuries in the altercation.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as he may be able to assist with enquiries.
He is described as a white man, of medium build, in his mid-20s to 30s, and 5ft 10ins tall.
He has short dark hair and facial stubble on his chin and upper lip.
Quote investigation number 14/83459/24.
4. Swallownest
Police in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with reports of a theft and attempted burglary.
It is reported that on 26 April at around 6.40pm, two men walked into a beauty salon in Rotherham Road, Swallownest, under the ploy of wanting a treatment.
When staff went to the back of the shop, it is said the men attempted to open the till before leaving in a vehicle.
Earlier on the same day, a theft at a shop in the same road occurred. It is understood that the same men took money out of a tin in this shop before leaving in the same vehicle.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Quote incident number 778 of 26 April 2024.
