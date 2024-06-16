4 . Swallownest

Police in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with reports of a theft and attempted burglary. It is reported that on 26 April at around 6.40pm, two men walked into a beauty salon in Rotherham Road, Swallownest, under the ploy of wanting a treatment. When staff went to the back of the shop, it is said the men attempted to open the till before leaving in a vehicle. Earlier on the same day, a theft at a shop in the same road occurred. It is understood that the same men took money out of a tin in this shop before leaving in the same vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Quote incident number 778 of 26 April 2024. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police