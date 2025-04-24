2 . Over 32 years behind bars for predatory Sheffield drugs gang who took over vulnerable man's home

Members of a predatory and callous Sheffield drug gang who took over the home of a vulnerable man, holding him there as they subjected him to ‘humiliating’ and ‘degrading’ treatment, have received jail terms totalling 29 years, three months. The organised crime group responsible for the ‘Montana’ drugs telephone line, believed to be a reference to the Tony Montana drug lord character from the film Scarface, forced the complainant - a man in his early 50s - to hand over the keys to his flat in Club Garden Road, Sharrow. During a hearing held in February 2025, seven gang members were jailed for more than 32 years. Mohammed Othman, Mohammed Ali, Sanad Ali, Kian Bruff, Mckenzie Bouzin, Muad Kulaib and Callum Mayo were all linked and charged over their involvement to the drugs conspiracy, involving the Class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine, sold through the Montana line. Mohammed Ali (bottom left) and Mohammed Othman (bottom right) were said to have 'management' roles within the gang operating the 'Montana' drug line from Sharrow, Sheffield. Their colleagues, pictured left to right: Christian Mayamba; Callum Mayo; Masimba Mwanjira; Muad Kulaib and Sanad Ali were lower down on the chain. - Muad Kulaib, aged 25, sentenced to four years, six months’ imprisonment - Masimba Mwanjira, aged 19, sentenced to 27 months’ detention in a young offenders’ institute - Mohammed Ali, aged 36, sentenced to five years, 10 months’ imprisonment - Mohammed Othman, aged 29, sentenced to six years, three months’ imprisonment - Christian Mayamba, aged 19, sentenced to 51 months’ detention in a young offenders’ institute - Sanad Ali, aged 23, formerly of Washington Road, Sharrow, Sheffield: sentenced to four years’ imprisonment - Callum Mayo, aged 19, sentenced to 27 months’ in a young offenders’ institute | SYP