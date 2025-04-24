Each of the 22 Sheffield dealers pictured here have been sent to begin prison sentences during court hearings held between April 2024 and April 2025.
They have been sentenced to jail terms totalling 104 years, 11 months.
During one of the sentencing hearings, Judge Sarah Wright remarked drugs cause “untold misery” for those addicted to them; and also for those who become victims from the ‘acquisitive crime,’ which stems from the supply of such substances.
In one of the cases, a predatory gang responsible for the supply of drugs exploited a vulnerable individual - even going so far as to take over their home - to assist with their illegal operation.
South Yorkshire Police urge anyone who is concerned about drug-related crime in their area or believe someone may be a victim of drug exploitation to report it to them.
Alternatively you can also call the force on 101.
Always call 999 in an emergency.
1. Sheffield drug dealers rack up sentences of more than a century
The Sheffield drug dealers pictured here have been jailed for a total of 104 years and 11 months
Top row, left to right: Mohammed Ali; Mohammed Othman; Christian Mayamba; Callum Mayo; Masimba Mwanjira and Muad Kulaib Second row, left to right: Sanad Ali; Fuad Hassan, Mohamed Warsame; Liban Mohammed and Sohail Khan. Third row, left to right: Mark Birch; Hassan Mohammad; Nathaniel Brown; Joshua Newbould Shakeen Christian. Bottom row, left to right: Sophie Massey; Abdulaziz Haruna; Shanrico Ottley; Jerry Scothern; Dawood Mahmood and Kareem Derhim | Adobe/SYP/Derbyshire Police
2. Over 32 years behind bars for predatory Sheffield drugs gang who took over vulnerable man's home
Members of a predatory and callous Sheffield drug gang who took over the home of a vulnerable man, holding him there as they subjected him to ‘humiliating’ and ‘degrading’ treatment, have received jail terms totalling 29 years, three months.
The organised crime group responsible for the ‘Montana’ drugs telephone line, believed to be a reference to the Tony Montana drug lord character from the film Scarface, forced the complainant - a man in his early 50s - to hand over the keys to his flat in Club Garden Road, Sharrow.
During a hearing held in February 2025, seven gang members were jailed for more than 32 years.
Mohammed Othman, Mohammed Ali, Sanad Ali, Kian Bruff, Mckenzie Bouzin, Muad Kulaib and Callum Mayo were all linked and charged over their involvement to the drugs conspiracy, involving the Class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine, sold through the Montana line.
Mohammed Ali (bottom left) and Mohammed Othman (bottom right) were said to have 'management' roles within the gang operating the 'Montana' drug line from Sharrow, Sheffield. Their colleagues, pictured left to right: Christian Mayamba; Callum Mayo; Masimba Mwanjira; Muad Kulaib and Sanad Ali were lower down on the chain.
- Muad Kulaib, aged 25, sentenced to four years, six months’ imprisonment
- Masimba Mwanjira, aged 19, sentenced to 27 months’ detention in a young offenders’ institute
- Mohammed Ali, aged 36, sentenced to five years, 10 months’ imprisonment
- Mohammed Othman, aged 29, sentenced to six years, three months’ imprisonment
- Christian Mayamba, aged 19, sentenced to 51 months’ detention in a young offenders’ institute
- Sanad Ali, aged 23, formerly of Washington Road, Sharrow, Sheffield: sentenced to four years’ imprisonment
- Callum Mayo, aged 19, sentenced to 27 months’ in a young offenders’ institute | SYP
3. Fuad Hassan, Mohamed Warsame and Liban Mohammed: Drug gang jailed for more than 11 years
A drug gang responsible for flooding Sheffield with illegal substances and ‘bringing fear, terror and crime’ to the city’s streets had a daily turnover of up to £4,000.
Three Sheffield men - Fuad Hassan, aged 31, of Sheffield city centre (pictured left); Mohamed Warsame, aged 38, of Hanover Square, Broomhall, Sheffield (pictured centre); and Liban Mohammed, aged 30 of Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield (pictured right) - each received jail time for their involvement in conspiracy to supply drugs.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “These warrants led to the discovery and seizure of Class A drugs, drug paraphernalia, and mobile phones used in connection with drug supply. Drugs lines run by the group were identified with a turnover of between £2,500 and £4,000 per day.
“The Fortify team identified a number of offenders through their complex investigation, leading to 13 individuals being convicted for drug offences, with two more still awaiting trial for their involvement.”
Hassan was jailed for four years and eight months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and wounding.
Warsame was sentenced in his absence to three years and nine months imprisonment for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.
Mohammed was jailed for two years and nine months for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs | SYP
4. Sohail Khan: Grinning Sheffield drug dealer jailed for three years after being caught in the act on his home CCTV
A bungling and grinning Sheffield dealer has been snared by police, after he was stupid enough to deal outside his home - in full view of his CCTV system. Police executed a drugs warrant at defendant, Sohail Khan’s home on Earl Marshal Road, which runs between Fir Vale and Grimesthorpe in Sheffield, on January 16, 2024. Detailing what happened next, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Hidden within a bin, officers found a large amount of Class A drugs. “Khan’s own CCTV cameras were analysed which showed footage of him dealing drugs outside of his home. The 24-year-old was charged with supply of heroin and the supply of cocaine and was remanded into custody. “Khan maintained his innocence while on remand, however, earlier this month he changed his plea to guilty.” On October 22, 2024, Khan was jailed for three years during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court. | SYP