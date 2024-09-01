4 . Reported fraud at store in Meadowhall, Sheffild

Speaking on August 9, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have released CCTV images of a man and woman we would like to speak to in connection with a fraud offence. "It is reported that on July 25, 2024 at 9.18am, a man and a woman entered the Carphone Warehouse store in Meadowhall and used the victim’s personal details to make a purchase. "It is believed that the victim’s details were obtained through access to one of their online accounts. "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man and woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries. "Do you recognise them?" If you can help, you can pass information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/134441/24 of July 25, 2024 when you get in touch. You can access their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | SYP