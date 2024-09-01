The public are being asked to help the police to identify the 21 people pictured here, because it is believed they be able to assist officers with ongoing criminal investigations in South Yorkshire.
The information included in this gallery has been shared by South Yorkshire Police, and was correct at the time of publication.
All provided crime reference and incident numbers have been included, and should be used when passing information to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.
You can also contact the force through their live chat and online portal here: https://orlo.uk/jdoaF
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Please call 999 in an emergency.