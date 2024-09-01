21 people caught on CCTV in Sheffield & Rotherham that police want to speak to urgently

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 05:03 BST

It is believed the people captured in these CCTV images can assist police with ongoing criminal investigations.

The public are being asked to help the police to identify the 21 people pictured here, because it is believed they be able to assist officers with ongoing criminal investigations in South Yorkshire.

The information included in this gallery has been shared by South Yorkshire Police, and was correct at the time of publication.

All provided crime reference and incident numbers have been included, and should be used when passing information to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.

You can also contact the force through their live chat and online portal here: https://orlo.uk/jdoaF

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Please call 999 in an emergency.

Can you help police identify the 21 people pictured here, all of whom have been captured on CCTV

1. Caught on CCTV

Can you help police identify the 21 people pictured here, all of whom have been captured on CCTV | Submit/3rd party

Photo Sales
Launching a public appeal on August 28, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for your help to identify two men we would like to speak to in connection to reports of fraud in Sheffield. "On June 12 at 3.45pm it is reported that two men entered a store on Mansfield Road and selected over £600’s worth of items to purchase. "During the transaction it is believed that the men tampered with the machine to confirm payment had been made in cash, generating a receipt. Later in the day, workers in the store have reported it to the police. "We are keen to speak to the two men photographed in connection to our inquiry. "Do you recognise them? One man is described as 5ft 10 ins tall, slim build with a beard. "The second man is described as 6ft tall, medium build with partial facial hair. "Do you recognise either of the men?" If you can help, get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/107494/24. Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org

2. Alleged Sheffield fraud

Launching a public appeal on August 28, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for your help to identify two men we would like to speak to in connection to reports of fraud in Sheffield. "On June 12 at 3.45pm it is reported that two men entered a store on Mansfield Road and selected over £600’s worth of items to purchase. "During the transaction it is believed that the men tampered with the machine to confirm payment had been made in cash, generating a receipt. Later in the day, workers in the store have reported it to the police. "We are keen to speak to the two men photographed in connection to our inquiry. "Do you recognise them? One man is described as 5ft 10 ins tall, slim build with a beard. "The second man is described as 6ft tall, medium build with partial facial hair. "Do you recognise either of the men?" If you can help, get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/107494/24. Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org | SYP

Photo Sales
Speaking on August 13, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a reported attempted robbery and assault. "On July 18 at around 5pm, it is reported a man broke into a pub on High Street, Rotherham. During the incident, the man was confronted by two people who were then allegedly assaulted. "Since this incident enquiries have been ongoing, and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. "The man is described as in his 30s, of a stocky build and between 6ft 3ins and 6ft 6ins tall. He is bald and has light brown stubble. "Do you recognise this man?" You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/131743/24. You can access their online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

3. Alleged assault and attempted robbery in Rotherham pub

Speaking on August 13, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a reported attempted robbery and assault. "On July 18 at around 5pm, it is reported a man broke into a pub on High Street, Rotherham. During the incident, the man was confronted by two people who were then allegedly assaulted. "Since this incident enquiries have been ongoing, and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. "The man is described as in his 30s, of a stocky build and between 6ft 3ins and 6ft 6ins tall. He is bald and has light brown stubble. "Do you recognise this man?" You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/131743/24. You can access their online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org | SYP

Photo Sales
Speaking on August 9, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have released CCTV images of a man and woman we would like to speak to in connection with a fraud offence. "It is reported that on July 25, 2024 at 9.18am, a man and a woman entered the Carphone Warehouse store in Meadowhall and used the victim’s personal details to make a purchase. "It is believed that the victim’s details were obtained through access to one of their online accounts. "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man and woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries. "Do you recognise them?" If you can help, you can pass information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/134441/24 of July 25, 2024 when you get in touch. You can access their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

4. Reported fraud at store in Meadowhall, Sheffild

Speaking on August 9, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have released CCTV images of a man and woman we would like to speak to in connection with a fraud offence. "It is reported that on July 25, 2024 at 9.18am, a man and a woman entered the Carphone Warehouse store in Meadowhall and used the victim’s personal details to make a purchase. "It is believed that the victim’s details were obtained through access to one of their online accounts. "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man and woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries. "Do you recognise them?" If you can help, you can pass information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/134441/24 of July 25, 2024 when you get in touch. You can access their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | SYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldRotherhamPolice