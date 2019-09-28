19-year-old arrested in Sheffield following drug bust
A 19-year-old was arrested in a Sheffield suburb following a drug bust by the police on Saturday.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:49 pm
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:49 pm
In a tweet by Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Police, the suspect was nabbed by the Parson Cross team as they uncovered 60 wraps of crack and heroin.
It said the officers were placed on Dryden Road in the Southey area to stop and search three individuals believed to be involved in local criminality.
The 19-year-old suspect has been released under investigation.