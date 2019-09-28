19-year-old arrested in Sheffield following drug bust

A 19-year-old was arrested in a Sheffield suburb following a drug bust by the police on Saturday.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:49 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:49 pm
The officers were placed on Dryden Road in the Southey area to stop and search three individuals believed to be involved in local criminality.

In a tweet by Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Police, the suspect was nabbed by the Parson Cross team as they uncovered 60 wraps of crack and heroin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It said the officers were placed on Dryden Road in the Southey area to stop and search three individuals believed to be involved in local criminality.

The 19-year-old suspect has been released under investigation.

The drugs found during the search.