18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lewis Bagshaw
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lewis Bagshaw.
Father-of-one, Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, from Southey, was found injured on Piper Crescent, Sheffield, on the evening of Sunday, July 21.
He was taken to hospital but died later that night as a result of stab wounds.
An 18-year-old man arrested on Monday evening (August 5) on suspicion of murder in connection to Mr Bagshaw’s death is currently in police custody.
The man is the fifth person arrested over Mr Bagshaw’s murder, which police say they are treating as a targeted attack.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A 39-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy remain remanded in custody, both charged with murder.
A 21-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains on police bail while a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault remains released under investigation.
Anyone with information in relation to Mr Bagshaw’s death is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1085 of 21 July 2019.
You can also speak to officers directly in the incident room on 01709 443507 or provide information online via the Police Major Incident Reporting site at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19X02-PO1.