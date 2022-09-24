18 of the longest sentences handed out at Sheffield Crown Court for some of the region's most wicked crimes

2. Gary Allen: Double murderer to spend 37 years behind bars for killing two women 22 years apart

Gary Allen was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 37 behind bars by a judge who described him as ‘wicked’. Allen, who was 47 when he was jailed in June, killed mother-of-three Samantha Class in Hull in 1997, and mother-of-four Alena Grlakova in Rotherham in 2018. He had been cleared of the murder of Ms Class in 2000, but this acquittal was overturned in 2019 after “compelling” new evidence came to light. Sentencing Allen at Sheffield Crown Court, the judge in the case, Mr Justice Goose, said: “It would not be an overstatement to say that what you did to those two women, and the loss and suffering to their families, was wicked.” Jurors heard how the body of 29-year-old Ms Class, who was working in the sex industry, was found by children on the banks of the Humber in October 1997. Ms Grlakova’s body was found naked in a stream in Rotherham in April 2019, four months after she was last seen on Boxing Day 2018. The 38-year-old had been strangled. She was from Slovakia and moved to the UK in 2008 but, after becoming estranged from her husband and children, she started working in the sex industry. The court heard how Allen attacked two sex workers in 2000 in Plymouth, just weeks after he was acquitted of Ms Class’s murder after his initial trial.

