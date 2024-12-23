4 . Jack Douglas, Rebecca Moore and Barney Griffin

24-year-old Sacad Ali lost his life in a fatal knife attack carried out at Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of March 9, 2024, despite the best efforts of medics, police and residents who attempted to come to his aid. Two teenage boys, 18-year-old Barney Griffin and Jack Douglas, aged 17, pleaded guilty to Mr Ali’s murder earlier this year. A third defendant, Rebecca Moore, denied murdering Mr Ali, but was unanimously convicted of the grave offence in a trial that concluded at Sheffield Crown Court in November 2024. Sending the three killers to begin a life sentence on Thursday, November 28, 2024, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told them: “If ever there was a case that demonstrates the true evils of drug peddling and carrying knives, particularly young people carrying knives, this is it. “This case demonstrates what can happen when young people get embroiled with drug peddling, and a drug related turf war erupts.” Judge Richardson jailed Moore, formerly of Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, for life and fixed her minimum term at 15 years. Due to their age, Judge Richardson told Griffin and Douglas that while they would, in effect receive a life sentence, it would be referred to as detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure. Douglas received a minimum term of 15 years, while Griffin received one of 16 years. Judge Richardson said he regarded the actions, culpability and immaturity of the two males to be ‘almost identical,’ but the seven months’ difference in their age meant they were different chronological ages at the time of the murder, when Douglas was aged 16 and Griffin was 17-years-old. The statutory starting point for the two males was judged to be six years apart, but Judge Richardson reduced the difference in their sentences to one of just a year, in the interests of ‘fairness,’ and after taking mitigating factors and legal argument into consideration. | SYP