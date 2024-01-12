A Sheffield church which has been broken into four times in the past year has now had a £1,000 stained glass window vandalised.

Members of St James’ Church in Woodhouse, Sheffield, was left devastated on Tuesday morning when they discovered a 170-year-old stained-glass window had been deliberately smashed.

The church had also been broken into.

The historic building survived both world wars without damage and with nothing of value inside the church, the thieves only stole tea, biscuits, and coffee, which the church says would’ve “happily given for free if they knocked”.

The church has been broken into four times in a year

It is not the first time that criminals have broken into the church, with four burglaries in the past year, the most recent being less than a month ago when the thieves stole a box of Quality Street chocolates in December.

Reverend June Fox said: “It is really beyond understanding, to target a church that offers so much to those in need, they could’ve just asked.”

The church had a drop-in breakfast the day before the break-in (Monday, January 8) where bagels, toast, tea and coffee were served – all for free. It also runs a free food bank and is described as ‘crucial’ to the local community.

June continued: “It is a senseless act; we are all appalled.”

A stained glass window at St James Church, Woodhouse, was vandalised during another break-in

The damaged window had a rose-coloured border and was set with lead, meaning that the entire window will need to be dismantled for repairs to be carried out.

Michael Fogg, 59, a funeral director who has worked with the church for around 35 years, noticed the broken window at a funeral on the day the damage was discovered, and said he was “mortified”.

He was at the church that day for the funeral of a man called Richard, whose family were “so upset" to discover the vandalism, Mr Fogg said.

The funeral director added: “Richard’s family were so upset; it ruined the funeral and a moment that we would never get back…no family should have to go through that.”

In Richards name, Mr Fogg offered to cover the full cost of the window repair after initally offering a donation but then discovering the bill would be £1,000.

Mr Fogg said: “The church is a real beacon in the community, it’s a place of refuge, a place of comfort and warmth…it is there for those grieving, for food or comfort. People need these places like this in the community.”

The church has also received support from the Woodhouse community.

An online ‘JustGiving’page has amassed over £350, and generous donations by locals have added another few hundred.

H Keeton Independent Family Funeral Directors has also made a generous contribution.

June said: “It has made me realise what we mean to the community, we’ve had such generous people drop by just to offer us money and support.”

However, the break-ins have left a tremendous toll on church warden, Martin Ripley, who is in charge of dealing with repairs at the church.

St James’ are now considering changing their security to combat their huge spike in break-ins and have even thought about security shutters.