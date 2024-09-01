17 notorious Sheffield murderers serving life sentences for crimes that shocked city

3 . Zoe Rider and Nicola Lethbridge

60-year-old Stephen Mark Koszyczarski died in the early hours of August 11, 2023, after being found seriously injured at his home in Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, around 30 hours earlier, on the evening of August 9. Jurors convicted Stephen’s neighbours, Zoe Rider, aged 36, and 45-year-old Nicola Lethbridge of his murder, during a Sheffield Crown Court trial, which concluded in May 2024. Duing a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Judge Sarah Wright jailed Rider and Lethbridge for life for their attack upon Stephen, who was described by those closest to him as ‘kind,’ ‘generous’ and as someone with a ‘heart of gold’. “On the 9th of August last year you were both clearly fuelled by drugs and probably alcohol. Having heard the evidence in the case I have absolutely no doubt that you went into Stephen’s flat together in order to threaten, attack and rob him, no doubt to finance further drug taking,” Judge Wright told the pair. She continued: “You invaded his home, intent on helping yourself to his property by threatening and using violence against him. You set about him in the most brutal, heartless and despicable manner. You launched a vicious and extremely violent joint attack upon him. You exposed his genitals, threatened to mutilate him and shouted obscenities at him. “You singularly failed to listen to his denials of the accusation or to offer him any compassion when he was clearly injured. The purpose of your attack was to steal from him and to humiliate, terrify and hurt him.” Judge Wright jailed both women for life, with each to serve a minimum of 26 years in prison. | SYP