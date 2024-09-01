17 notorious Sheffield murderers serving life sentences for crimes that shocked city

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 28th Sep 2023, 05:30 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 05:00 BST

The 17 convicted killers pictured here are serving life sentences for horrific crimes that have shocked Sheffield.

All of the murderers pictured here are currently languishing behind bars, with some due to serve decades more in custody before they can even be considered for parole.

Two of the defendants are currently serving a whole life term for their crimes.

Some admitted their crimes, while others were convicted following a jury trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Here The Star takes a look back at some of the killings which have truly shocked Sheffielders over the years.

Top row, left to right: David Scott; Zoe Rider; Nicola Lethbridge; Damien Bendall and Dereck Owusu, Second row, left to right: Louis James; Arthur Hutchinson; Martin Johnson; Andrew Hill and Brandon Machin. Third row, left to right: Sarah Barrass; Alison Moss; David Webster and Shamraze Khan. Bottom row, left to right: Kasim Ahmed; Kerry Taylor and Jama Ahmed

1. 17 notorious Sheffield murderers

Top row, left to right: David Scott; Zoe Rider; Nicola Lethbridge; Damien Bendall and Dereck Owusu, Second row, left to right: Louis James; Arthur Hutchinson; Martin Johnson; Andrew Hill and Brandon Machin. Third row, left to right: Sarah Barrass; Alison Moss; David Webster and Shamraze Khan. Bottom row, left to right: Kasim Ahmed; Kerry Taylor and Jama Ahmed | Submit

Photo Sales
A 40-year-old man who murdered his former Sheffield flatmate and repeatedly stole from her as she lay dead has been condemned for the 'heartless, sordid killing'. On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, jurors found David Scott unanimously guilty of the murder of 49-year-old Sarah Brierley, whose body was found at her home in Skelton Close, Woodhouse on February 20, 2023. The extent of 'decomposition' suggested she is likely to have died some days earlier, the jury of seven women and five men have previously been told. Prosecutors believe Ms Brierley, also known as 'Queenie,' is likely to have been killed on February 14, 2023, at some point between 2.48pm - when Scott was left alone with Ms Brierley in her flat, and 1.08pm, the timestamp of a picture showing Ms Brierley's dead body with her head covered with a bin bag that was recovered from a phone used by Scott. And on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Scott was brought to justice for the 'heartless' murder of Ms Brierley when Mr Justice Kerr sent him to begin a life sentence, and told him he must serve at least 29 years behind bars. Mr Justice Kerr told Scott: "You were supposed to be a friend of Ms Brierley's, you had been living with her...Ms Brierley trusted you to be alone with her in the flat, and you exploited and abused that trust. He said Scott, of Abbeyfield Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, had 'probably' killed Ms Brierley out of 'jealousy', after she 'professed' her love for his then-partner, Zoe Clark.

2. David Scott

A 40-year-old man who murdered his former Sheffield flatmate and repeatedly stole from her as she lay dead has been condemned for the 'heartless, sordid killing'. On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, jurors found David Scott unanimously guilty of the murder of 49-year-old Sarah Brierley, whose body was found at her home in Skelton Close, Woodhouse on February 20, 2023. The extent of 'decomposition' suggested she is likely to have died some days earlier, the jury of seven women and five men have previously been told. Prosecutors believe Ms Brierley, also known as 'Queenie,' is likely to have been killed on February 14, 2023, at some point between 2.48pm - when Scott was left alone with Ms Brierley in her flat, and 1.08pm, the timestamp of a picture showing Ms Brierley's dead body with her head covered with a bin bag that was recovered from a phone used by Scott. And on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Scott was brought to justice for the 'heartless' murder of Ms Brierley when Mr Justice Kerr sent him to begin a life sentence, and told him he must serve at least 29 years behind bars. Mr Justice Kerr told Scott: "You were supposed to be a friend of Ms Brierley's, you had been living with her...Ms Brierley trusted you to be alone with her in the flat, and you exploited and abused that trust. He said Scott, of Abbeyfield Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, had 'probably' killed Ms Brierley out of 'jealousy', after she 'professed' her love for his then-partner, Zoe Clark. | SYP

Photo Sales
60-year-old Stephen Mark Koszyczarski died in the early hours of August 11, 2023, after being found seriously injured at his home in Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, around 30 hours earlier, on the evening of August 9. Jurors convicted Stephen’s neighbours, Zoe Rider, aged 36, and 45-year-old Nicola Lethbridge of his murder, during a Sheffield Crown Court trial, which concluded in May 2024. Duing a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Judge Sarah Wright jailed Rider and Lethbridge for life for their attack upon Stephen, who was described by those closest to him as ‘kind,’ ‘generous’ and as someone with a ‘heart of gold’. “On the 9th of August last year you were both clearly fuelled by drugs and probably alcohol. Having heard the evidence in the case I have absolutely no doubt that you went into Stephen’s flat together in order to threaten, attack and rob him, no doubt to finance further drug taking,” Judge Wright told the pair. She continued: “You invaded his home, intent on helping yourself to his property by threatening and using violence against him. You set about him in the most brutal, heartless and despicable manner. You launched a vicious and extremely violent joint attack upon him. You exposed his genitals, threatened to mutilate him and shouted obscenities at him. “You singularly failed to listen to his denials of the accusation or to offer him any compassion when he was clearly injured. The purpose of your attack was to steal from him and to humiliate, terrify and hurt him.” Judge Wright jailed both women for life, with each to serve a minimum of 26 years in prison.

3. Zoe Rider and Nicola Lethbridge

60-year-old Stephen Mark Koszyczarski died in the early hours of August 11, 2023, after being found seriously injured at his home in Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, around 30 hours earlier, on the evening of August 9. Jurors convicted Stephen’s neighbours, Zoe Rider, aged 36, and 45-year-old Nicola Lethbridge of his murder, during a Sheffield Crown Court trial, which concluded in May 2024. Duing a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Judge Sarah Wright jailed Rider and Lethbridge for life for their attack upon Stephen, who was described by those closest to him as ‘kind,’ ‘generous’ and as someone with a ‘heart of gold’. “On the 9th of August last year you were both clearly fuelled by drugs and probably alcohol. Having heard the evidence in the case I have absolutely no doubt that you went into Stephen’s flat together in order to threaten, attack and rob him, no doubt to finance further drug taking,” Judge Wright told the pair. She continued: “You invaded his home, intent on helping yourself to his property by threatening and using violence against him. You set about him in the most brutal, heartless and despicable manner. You launched a vicious and extremely violent joint attack upon him. You exposed his genitals, threatened to mutilate him and shouted obscenities at him. “You singularly failed to listen to his denials of the accusation or to offer him any compassion when he was clearly injured. The purpose of your attack was to steal from him and to humiliate, terrify and hurt him.” Judge Wright jailed both women for life, with each to serve a minimum of 26 years in prison. | SYP

Photo Sales
34-year-old Damien Bendall murdered Terri Harris, aged 35, her children John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey, 11, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, also 11, during a sleepover at their home in Chandos Cresent in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on September 18, 2021. A horrified court heard in December 2022 how Bendall went room to room that night and took the lives of all four with a claw hammer. He also raped 11-year-old Lacey during the rampage as she lay dying. He was given a whole-life order at HMP Frankland in County Durham. Prosecuting barrister Louis Mably KC described the ‘brutal and vicious and cruel attacks’ and he added that Bendall struck his victims over their heads with a claw hammer as he moved around the property which he had shared with his partner Terri Harris.

4. Damien Bendall

34-year-old Damien Bendall murdered Terri Harris, aged 35, her children John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey, 11, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, also 11, during a sleepover at their home in Chandos Cresent in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on September 18, 2021. A horrified court heard in December 2022 how Bendall went room to room that night and took the lives of all four with a claw hammer. He also raped 11-year-old Lacey during the rampage as she lay dying. He was given a whole-life order at HMP Frankland in County Durham. Prosecuting barrister Louis Mably KC described the ‘brutal and vicious and cruel attacks’ and he added that Bendall struck his victims over their heads with a claw hammer as he moved around the property which he had shared with his partner Terri Harris. | SYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BarsSheffield