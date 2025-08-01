Police are urging parents to be cautious over summer after a spate of dog attacks has seen 165 youngsters injured in South Yorkshire so far this year.

Now, as the school summer holiday get underway, South Yorkshire Police is issuing a plea to parents to do all they can to try keep their children safe from dogs.

School holiday periods can be particularly dangerous due to the amount of time children spend at home or travelling with dogs, the force said.

In last year summer holidays, 34 children under the age of 16 were injured by dogs across South Yorkshire during those few weeks alone.

Research shows people are more likely to be bitten by a dog known to them in their own home than anywhere else, SYP warned.

While people may feel safe around their dogs, animals can show signs of aggression no matter their history, the force added.

Inspector Steve Usher explains more: “Dogs are a huge part of people’s families, and bring great joy to children’s lives, but they are animals, and they have innate characteristics and traits. Any dog, regardless of its breed or nature, can cause injury.

“Please stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’ and talk to your child about respecting your own dog, and staying safe around other people’s dogs.

“If every owner steps up and makes small changes, we can make a difference.”

Police have issued the following reminders when children are around dogs:

Never leave children and dogs unattended

Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go to when you have visitors

As your family grows and your children become older, changes in your house may need to be made. As children become more mobile, consider stair gates to separate your dog and child

If you are concerned about your dog’s behaviour, free help is available from the Dog’s Trust- https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/how-we-help/ownership/behaviour-support-line .