2 . Mark Birch: Jailed for two years, eight months in April 2024

Mark Birch, formerly of Longley Avenue West, Norwood, Sheffield, was jailed for two years, eight months during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held in April 2024 for a number of drug offences. Birch pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of Class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine, and one count of possession of cannabis at an earlier hearing. He was sentenced along with his son Bailey Crowe, who admitted to the same set of offences. He received a suspended sentence for his involvement, owing to his formerly clean criminal record. Birch, then aged 48, and Crowe’s drug dealing was exposed after patrolling police officers spotted, and approached, a Fiat vehicle travelling on Masbrough Road, Rotherham, that was believed to be linked to a wanted individual, prosecutor, Stephanie Hollis, told a hearing held on April 10, 2024. “Birch said he had bought the vehicle a week earlier…and the officer noticed he appeared agitated,” Ms Hollis said, adding that the same officer witnessed him ‘push an item between his son’s legs’. The ‘item’ was found to be several wraps of suspected Class A drugs, along with a ‘small quantity’ of cannabis, the court heard. Ms Hollis said the vehicle - which had been fitted with false plates - was subsequently searched and a ‘Kinder egg’ plastic container containing drug wraps was found in the footwell of the vehicle, along with a ‘dealer list’ containing numbers and a packet of pregabalin. Birch entered a basis of plea stating he had an ‘ongoing Class A drug addiction’ which had caused him to fall into debt and he began selling drugs himself to pay off that debt. Birch also stated that he had not ‘coerced’ his son into becoming involved with the criminal enterprise. Crowe, however, admitted to becoming involved over concerns for his father. | SYP