16 Sheffield streets hit hardest by vandals and arsonists revealed by police

Pictured here are the 16 Sheffield streets hit hardest by vandals and arsonists in May 2023, as revealed by South Yorkshire Police.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 16 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2023.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

On or near Banner Cross Drive, Banner Cross: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2023

On or near Doe Royd Crescent, Parson Cross: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2023

On or near Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2023 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in May 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre, with 3