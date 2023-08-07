News you can trust since 1887
14 Sheffield streets plagued by anti-social behaviour, according to police reports

Pictured in this list are 14 Sheffield streets which have been plagued by reports of anti-social behaviour.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Newly-released crime figures have revealed that the 14 Sheffield streets pictured here were the worst for anti-social behaviour reports in June 2023.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 14 worst streets in the city for anti-social behaviour in the city in June 2023.

The figures are for South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The Crime and Disorder Act (1998) definition of anti-social behaviour (ASB) states: “Acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of the same household as (the defendant).”

According to South Yorkshire Police, anti-social behaviour (ASB) to report to the force may include: begging; the buying or selling of drugs in public; street drinking; off-road motorbikes; hate crime-related vandalism and graffiti; fireworks misuse; threatening/violent neighbours; fly tipping (if it is happening now); prostitution and indecent behaviour and suspicious vehicles.

If the ASB problem you are experiencing is included in the list above, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Call 999 in an emergency.

1. The worst Sheffield streets for reported anti-social behaviour

2. On or near Cary Grove, Deep Pit: 11 reports of anti-social behaviour

3. On or near Skinnerthorpe Road, Fir Vale: 7 reports of anti-social behaviour

4. On or near Newbould Crescent, Beighton: 7 reports of anti-social behaviour

