Knife crime continues to be a scourge upon society, blighting communities in South Yorkshire and across the country.
The police have been instrumental in helping to bring some of those responsible for knife crime carried out on South Yorkshire's streets to justice.
All of the defendants pictured here have been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in 2024.
Some of the defendants acknowledged their wrong-doing through guilty pleas, while others were convicted following jury trials held at the court.
The potential consequences of knife crime have been laid bare through these cases, with some victims sadly losing their lives, and others being left with serious injuries.
There are a number of permanent knife amnesty bins, which can also be used for other types of dangerous, bladed articles, in place across South Yorkshire, in the following locations:
- Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield
- Birley Moor Road, Frencheville, Sheffield
- Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre
- Eastwood Lane, Rotherham town centre
- The Crofts, Rotherham town centre
- Churchfield Police Station, Barnsley
- Junction of Warmsworth Road/Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster
- Junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Netherhall Road, Doncaster city centre
South Yorkshire Police say the above amnesty bins remain in place all year round, and ‘there are no consequences if weapons are disposed of safely in one of these locations’.
1. 13 people jailed for knife crime related offences
Top row, left to right: Daniel Balazs; Paul Cousans; Anthony Ellis; Daniel Cheetham and Liam Shaw. Middle row, left to right: Liam Robinson; Tyrese Tomlinson; Osasere Isaac; Jamie Stones and Jack Douglas. Bottom row, left to right: Rebecca Moore; Barney Griffin; Kashif Hussain | Adobe/SYP
2. Daniel Balazs
A Barnsley man ‘snuffed out’ the life of a dad-of-two during an 11-second knife attack which was borne out of ‘immature, petty jealousy’. That was the conclusion reached by Judge Graham Reeds KC as he sent murderer Daniel Balazs to begin a life sentence at the age of just 21-years-old. Sheffield Crown Court heard how Daniel Micska’s hopeful new life in Britain was snatched away from him on August 9, 2023, when he was fatally stabbed by Balazs during a short-lived, but violent, confrontation on Newton Street, Barnsley at around 9pm. Balazs sought to deny responsibility for Daniel’s murder, when he entered a not guilty plea; but it took a Sheffield Crown Court jury just 50 minutes of deliberation on February 12, 2024 to find him guilty of the shocking crime. During a hearing held on February 13, 2024, Judge Reeds fixed the minimum term of Balazs’ life sentence at 20 years, minus the 185 days he has spent on remand. | SYP
3. Paul Cousans
On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, Paul Cousans has appeared at Sheffield Crown Court to face the consequences of his actions. After stabbing his partner to death at their home address on Saturday, August 5, 2023, he has now been sentenced to 19 years in prison. Kelli Bothwell, 53, had been out to a local bar with Cousans on the night she died. There was no sign of what was to come when they walked the short distance home. Kelli later rang 999 and while police responded to her address, Cousans stabbed her twice in the back. After stabbing his partner, Cousans then stabbed himself in the chest and officers found him laying on top of Kelli, still conscious. Kelli never regained consciousness and a post mortem concluded that she died as a result of those stab wounds. | syp
4. Anthony Ellis
Defendant Anthony Ellis has known the complainant since they were children, but their relationship turned sour after the complainant began seeing Ellis’ ex-girlfriend, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
The complainant was asleep in his bed, with his girlfriend and her five-year-old son in the room next door, as Ellis found a way into his house at around 5.15am on February 17, 2024.
“You went upstairs, and as the complainant slumbered in his bed in the dead of night you attacked him about the head, and with a Stanley knife…picked up somewhere from the scene, stabbed him to his right shoulder,” the judge, Recorder Taryn Turner, told Ellis, of Birks Avenue, Woodhouse, Sheffield.
The complainant detailed the distress he felt, and continues to feel, as a result of the shock attack in his own home, in a statement read to the court during a hearing held on October 10, 2024.
Following medical examination, the complainant was found to have suffered a two centimetre stab wound to his right shoulder, which required stitches.
Ellis was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, charges of wounding without intent and criminal damage at an earlier hearing.
Recorder Turner jailed Ellis for 27 months, giving him 10 per cent credit for his guilty plea, which, she said, he had taken ‘down to the wire’ by entering it on the first day of his trial.
