4 . Anthony Ellis

Defendant Anthony Ellis has known the complainant since they were children, but their relationship turned sour after the complainant began seeing Ellis’ ex-girlfriend, Sheffield Crown Court heard. The complainant was asleep in his bed, with his girlfriend and her five-year-old son in the room next door, as Ellis found a way into his house at around 5.15am on February 17, 2024. “You went upstairs, and as the complainant slumbered in his bed in the dead of night you attacked him about the head, and with a Stanley knife…picked up somewhere from the scene, stabbed him to his right shoulder,” the judge, Recorder Taryn Turner, told Ellis, of Birks Avenue, Woodhouse, Sheffield. The complainant detailed the distress he felt, and continues to feel, as a result of the shock attack in his own home, in a statement read to the court during a hearing held on October 10, 2024. Following medical examination, the complainant was found to have suffered a two centimetre stab wound to his right shoulder, which required stitches. Ellis was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, charges of wounding without intent and criminal damage at an earlier hearing. Recorder Turner jailed Ellis for 27 months, giving him 10 per cent credit for his guilty plea, which, she said, he had taken ‘down to the wire’ by entering it on the first day of his trial. | Syp