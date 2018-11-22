13 drivers pulled over for taking photos of lorry crash at the wheel

More than a dozen 'rubber neckers' were pulled over by police and reported for prosecution for taking pictures of an overturned lorry.

The drivers were caught leaning out of their vehicles to capture images of a lorry which overturned on a busy dual carriageway.

Traffic cops working to clear the crash site were forced to report a total of 13 drivers - most behind the wheel of heavy goods vehicles.

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted from the scene to say: "Really disappointing to see.. I do not want anyone to be hurt & using a phone whilst driving is a main factor in fatal / serious injury collisions"

Drivers caught using a mobile phone while driving can face a £200 fine and six penalty points on their licence.

The crash happened on the A11 near Thetford, Norfolk, on Wednesday.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the lorry was not thought to be carrying any hazardous material.

On Twitter, cops added: "Central team 1193 have been dealing with an overturned lorry on the A11 at Thetford all morning.

“Whilst dealing they have also reported 13 drivers, majority HGV drivers, for driving and using their mobile phones to take photographs of the RTC [road traffic collision].”