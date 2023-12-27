2 . Marcus Hamlin: Sheffield man stabbed woman and teenage girl while in midst of mental health crisis

Sheffield man, Marcus Hamlin, has been given a 14-and-a-half year sentence after he stabbed a woman and a teenage girl, while in the midst of mental health crisis, during an incident in the Manor area of Sheffield. The woman and girl attacked by defendant, Marcus Hamlin, were seriously injured in the violent incident, which was carried out on August 29, 2022, Sheffield Crown Court heard. As he sentenced Hamlin, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described the attacker's offending as a 'series of ever-escalating violence' perpetrated against a woman and a teenage girl - complainants A and B, respectively. Judge Richardson said it must be made 'clear' from the 'outset' that there was an 'important mental health backdrop' to Hamlin's offending. Summarising the facts of the case, Judge Richardson told a hearing on July 18, 2023, hat Hamlin's violence began with him 'hitting' and 'striking' 'A' with blows, on one occasion using a 'clenched fist' and intensified after he produced a knife. The court heard how Hamlin stabbed 'B' twice more, even after she feigned being unconscious. Police arrived on the scene a short time later. Detailing the injuries sustained by the complainants during the course of the incident, Judge Richardson said 'A' suffered multiple lacerations to her 'head, neck, face, left leg, right elbow, and both hands'. The lacerations to 'A's' head involved a fracture to the skull, with the one to her cheek being described as being of 'full thickness'. Judge Richardson described the injuries 'A' was left with on one of her hands as being 'life-changing,' and she also had to undergo plastic surgery on the hand. Hamlin, aged 31, of Dawlands Close, Manor, Sheffield was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder relating to the attacks, but entered guilty pleas to the lesser charge of wounding with intent, which was accepted by the prosecution. Judge Richardson jailed Hamlin for nine years, six months, and handed down an extended licence period of five years after judging him to meet the requirements of a 'dangerous' offender, bringing his total sentence to 14 years, six months. "You had a knife in your hand, and struck 'B' with it. She ended up on the floor...you put your hand around her neck, she struggled to breathe," Judge Richardson told Hamlin. Both complainants tried to escape Hamlin's grasp, and he subsequently stabbed 'A', after which time she sought help and 'raised the alarm' with people living on the street where the violence was carried out, the court heard.