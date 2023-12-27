The prevelance of stabbings continues to be a cause for concern for many Sheffield residents.
Speaking to The Star this summer, South Yorkshire Police Superintendent Benn Kemp said tackling knife crime 'remains a priority for the force'.
He continued: "We are really committed to tackling this. We are one of the one of the first regions, or were one of the first regions, with a serious violence unit that was established and we have a lot of initiatives that are ongoing with our partners with education establishments and with other organisations to really address this. It's not just a police issue."
The police have been instrumental in helping to bring some of those responsible for knife crime carried out on South Yorkshire's streets to justice.
All of the defendants pictured here have been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in 2023.
Some of the defendants acknowledged their wrong-doing through guilty pleas, while others were convicted following jury trials held at the court.
The potential consequences of knife crime have been laid bare through these cases, with some victims sadly losing their lives, and others being left with serious injuries.
There are a number of permanent knife amnesty bins in place in Sheffield, in the following locations: Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield; Birley Moor Road, Frencheville, Sheffield; Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre.
1. 12 people jailed during 2023 Sheffield Crown Court hearings over stabbings
Top row, left to right: Marcus Hamlin; Dereck Owusu; Louis James; Richard Sampson and Boe Barton. Middle row, left to right: Boe Barton; Yaqeen Arshad; Cyrus Scarborough; Tyler Jules and David Fairweather. Bottom row, left to right: Marsid Senia; Mentor Selmani and Peshawa Ghaffour
2. Marcus Hamlin: Sheffield man stabbed woman and teenage girl while in midst of mental health crisis
Sheffield man, Marcus Hamlin, has been given a 14-and-a-half year sentence after he stabbed a woman and a teenage girl, while in the midst of mental health crisis, during an incident in the Manor area of Sheffield. The woman and girl attacked by defendant, Marcus Hamlin, were seriously injured in the violent incident, which was carried out on August 29, 2022, Sheffield Crown Court heard. As he sentenced Hamlin, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described the attacker's offending as a 'series of ever-escalating violence' perpetrated against a woman and a teenage girl - complainants A and B, respectively. Judge Richardson said it must be made 'clear' from the 'outset' that there was an 'important mental health backdrop' to Hamlin's offending. Summarising the facts of the case, Judge Richardson told a hearing on July 18, 2023, hat Hamlin's violence began with him 'hitting' and 'striking' 'A' with blows, on one occasion using a 'clenched fist' and intensified after he produced a knife. The court heard how Hamlin stabbed 'B' twice more, even after she feigned being unconscious. Police arrived on the scene a short time later. Detailing the injuries sustained by the complainants during the course of the incident, Judge Richardson said 'A' suffered multiple lacerations to her 'head, neck, face, left leg, right elbow, and both hands'. The lacerations to 'A's' head involved a fracture to the skull, with the one to her cheek being described as being of 'full thickness'. Judge Richardson described the injuries 'A' was left with on one of her hands as being 'life-changing,' and she also had to undergo plastic surgery on the hand. Hamlin, aged 31, of Dawlands Close, Manor, Sheffield was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder relating to the attacks, but entered guilty pleas to the lesser charge of wounding with intent, which was accepted by the prosecution. Judge Richardson jailed Hamlin for nine years, six months, and handed down an extended licence period of five years after judging him to meet the requirements of a 'dangerous' offender, bringing his total sentence to 14 years, six months. "You had a knife in your hand, and struck 'B' with it. She ended up on the floor...you put your hand around her neck, she struggled to breathe," Judge Richardson told Hamlin. Both complainants tried to escape Hamlin's grasp, and he subsequently stabbed 'A', after which time she sought help and 'raised the alarm' with people living on the street where the violence was carried out, the court heard.
3. Dereck Owusu and Louis James: 40 years' custody for men responsible for fatal knife attack on Reece Radford
Dereck Owusu (left) and Louis James (right) were both jailed for life in May 2023, after being found guilty of murdering Reece Radford, who was fatally stabbed during an incident on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre in Septmber 2022. Describing the defendants' roles in the fatal incident, Judge Sarah Wright said she was ‘satisfied’ James, of Strathmore Grove, Wath-upon-Dearne stabbed Mr Radford in the chest with a knife he brought to the scene, and subsequently disposed of in a nearby drain following the fatal incident, while Owusu, of Manor Lane, Park Hill, Sheffield kicked Mr Radford to the head ‘three or four times’. Judge Wright told the pair: “You both set about him…he found himself face up on the floor, subjected to serious violence perpetrated by both of you.” Prosecuting barrister, David Tempkin KC, said it was the Crown’s case that the ‘catalyst’ for Mr Radford, who was from the Hillsborough area of the city, becoming involved in an altercation with the two defendants was Owusu’s violence towards a young girl. "The defendants were angry with Mr Radford for becoming involved, and also because of his earlier remarks suggesting she [the girl punched by Owusu] was 'sh**ing those African b******s,' Mr Temkin told the court. Judge Wright sent the pair to begin their life sentences in a hearing held on Thursday, May 4, 2022 and fixed minimum term for James, then aged 47, at 25 years, while Owusu, then aged 40, was told he must spend at least 15 years behind bars
4. Richard Sampson and Boe Barton: Killers jailed for total of 46 years over 'savage' murder of beloved Sheffield dad with 'heart of gold':
Anthony Sumner, a ‘loved’ son, brother, dad, grandad and grandson, suffered fatal injuries after being stabbed and attacked with a machete during a violent assault carried out on Windy Lane in the Manor area of Sheffield on July 29, 2021. Sheffield Crown Court was told how the attack on Mr Sumner was carried out by Richard Sampson and Boe Barton, with Sampson armed with a machete, while the Barton wielded a knife. The pair cornered a defenceless Mr Sumner in a garden, and set about inflicting the knife wounds that ultimately cost him his life. Sending the pair to custody, Judge Peter Kelson KC said: “The circumstances and ferocity of this attack were both savage and cowardly. He continued: “I’m satisfied, on the evidence, that you set out to find Anthony Sumner that night, you followed him for a period of time…this was an ambush. There was a degree of planning, or pre-meditation, for an offence of violence.” “There were two of you…you chased your victim, you cornered him and attacked him when he was unarmed and defenceless.” Judge Kelson jailed Sampson for life, to serve a minimum of 28 years, and the boy was told he must serve at least 18 years’ detention at His Majesty’s pleasure. Barton, of South East Sheffield, was aged 17 at the time of his sentence, but Judge Kelson lifted a reporting restriction which prevented members of the press from reporting his identity. Both he and Sampson, then aged 50, aged 50, of Prince of Wales Road, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield were jailed in March 2023, after being convicted of Mr Sumner's murder, following Sheffield Crown Court trials.