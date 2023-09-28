All 11 defendants are currently languishing behind bars, with some due to serve decades more in custody before they can even be considered for parole.
One of the defendants is currently serving a whole life term for their crimes.
Some admitted their crimes, while others were convicted following a jury trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Here The Star takes a look back at some of the killings which have really shocked Sheffielders over the years.
2. Arthur Hutchinson
Murderer Arthur Hutchinson, who killed three members of a Sheffield family, will spend the rest of his life locked up. He broke into a home in Dore in October 1983 and fatally stabbed husband and wife Basil and Avril Laitner and their son Richard. Just hours earlier the family had hosted a wedding celebration. The judge in his original trial ruled that he should serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars but then-home secretary Leon Brittan later imposed a whole life order.
3. Martin Johnson
Martin Johnson was described as a ‘callous and cowardly’ killer for murdering his 23-month-old stepdaughter, Erin Tomkin. Johnson, who was 20 when he was handed a life sentence in 2019, was ordered to spend a minimum of 19 years behind bars. Erin endured months of abuse at the hands of Johnson in the home they shared in Gleadless. In the three months that Johnson had lived with Erin and her mum, the tot suffered a broken arm and multiple back fractures. She was found covered in bruises. A head injury inflicted by Johnson proved fatal.
4. Andrew Hill
Andrew Hill was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 17 years behind bars after he killed a Sheffield doctor his wife had been having an affair with. Hill, who was 49 when he was jailed in 2010, bludgeoned Dr Colin Shawcross to death in a jealous rage and then buried his body in woodland. After carrying out the murder at Dr Shawcross' home, Hill put the body in the boot of the GP's Jaguar and drove it to woods in nearby Harthill, where he dug a five-foot deep grave. He denied murder and refused to say where he had concealed the body of Dr Shawcross, who was a dad-of-three, before the remains were eventually found. Mr Justice Wilkie told Hill he had acted in a "devious, vengeful, cowardly and unmanly way" over the affair