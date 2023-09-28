4 . Andrew Hill

Andrew Hill was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 17 years behind bars after he killed a Sheffield doctor his wife had been having an affair with. Hill, who was 49 when he was jailed in 2010, bludgeoned Dr Colin Shawcross to death in a jealous rage and then buried his body in woodland. After carrying out the murder at Dr Shawcross' home, Hill put the body in the boot of the GP's Jaguar and drove it to woods in nearby Harthill, where he dug a five-foot deep grave. He denied murder and refused to say where he had concealed the body of Dr Shawcross, who was a dad-of-three, before the remains were eventually found. Mr Justice Wilkie told Hill he had acted in a "devious, vengeful, cowardly and unmanly way" over the affair