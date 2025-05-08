11 killer drivers responsible for some of South Yorkshire's most horrific crashes

4 . Leon Roberts: Jailed for nine years, and six months

Leon Roberts, aged 25 at the time he was sentenced, was jailed for nine years and six months in July 2024 after admitting causing the death of 23-year-old Sharna Burgin in the horror crash on Sheffield Parkway. She was a mum, whose five year old daughter will now have to grow up without her. Roberts pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said at Sheffield Crown Court: “Arrogance, alcohol and cowardice. What a terrible combination. “You have brought devastation on a family and a little girl in particular. Your conduct was despicable. “You are also a coward. You ran off from the scene leaving your friends to their fate. One seriously injured. The other on the way to death.” Roberts had driven at speeds of around 100mph at around 1.40am on the morning of the incident. Ashleigh Turner, one of four passengers in the car, said she and Ms Burgin, her best friend, had shouted at Roberts - who was driving with only one hand on the wheel - to slow down. But heading towards Sheffield city centre from his home on Ballifield Close after spending time at the Old Crown Inn on Handsworth Road, he lost control of the car and collided with a parked taxi. Results of a urine sample were consistent with prior use of cocaine, cannabis and alcohol. Callum Harry Garner, anotherof his passengers, was seriously injured in the crash. Roberts was sentenced to nine years and six months imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving, to run concurrently with a two year and six month sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been disqualified from driving for eight years. Judge Richardson commended the family for choosing organ donation after Ms Burgin’s death. | SYP