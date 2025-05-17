4 . CCTV appeal following reported indecent exposure in Sheffield

Police are appealing for information following a report of indecent exposure on a tram in Sheffield city centre. Speaking on February 26, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A 21-year-old woman reported that at 4pm on Wednesday 25 September 2024, a man exposed himself in front of her on a tram between the West Street University stops. "The man had reportedly got on the tram at Castle Square or Fitzalan Square, and was still on the tram when the victim got off at the Netherthorpe Road stop. "Since the incident was reported to us, officers have launched an investigation and spoken to the victim following the incident and conducted CCTV trawls in the area of the reported incident. "We are now sharing the below image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Officers believe he may be able to help with enquiries. "The man is described as white, in his 50s, of relatively short height and slim build, with thinning short grey hair. He also has a scar on his right cheek. "Do you recognise him?" If so, you can report information to police by calling 101 or online. Please quote investigation number 14/172899/24 when you get in touch. You can access online reporting on the force's website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk. | Submit