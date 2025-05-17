The 10 included in this gallery have all been caught on camera in Sheffield, and may hold vital clues to ongoing criminal investigations.
2. CCTV appeal following reported assault in Sheffield
Police are appealing for information following reports of an assault in Sheffield city centre.
Speaking on March 10, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that at 1.40am on 21 December 2024, a 24-year-old man was assaulted at Maggie May’s bar on Trippet Lane, suffering minor injuries.
"Officers launched an investigation and have spoken to witnesses and carried out evidential enquiries.
"We are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may be able to help with the investigation.
"He is described as white, in his mid-30s, 6ft tall, and of broad build. He is bald with a long ginger beard.
"Do you recognise him?
"If so, you can report information to us by calling 101 or online. "Please quote incident number 87 of 21 December 2024 when you get in touch. You can access online reporting on our website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/."
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.
3. CCTV released following reports of indecent exposure in Sheffield park
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with reports of indecent exposure at Endcliffe Park.
Speaking on March 7, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 5.22pm on Saturday (1 March) we received reports that a man had exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a 21-year-old woman.
"The alleged offence took place at around 4.50pm on Saturday (1 March), near to the footpath that slopes down from Riverdale Road into the park.
"We are releasing these images of a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may be able to help officers with their investigation.
"The man in the CCTV images is described as white, roughly 55-65 years old, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a broad build, and with thick short white hair. He also has a white goatee style beard.
"Additionally, anyone in the area around the time of the reported offence is asked to check their dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage."
PC Sarah Morgan, the officer in charge of the case said: “We are aware of numerous similar reports at the same location in recent months, and are additionally appealing for anyone with information that could help us to identify a suspect, to come forward.”
You can share footage directly to the police's online portal here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/cctv-released-following-reports-of-indecent-exposure-in-sheffield-park
All other information can be shared by reporting online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 673 of March 1, 2025.
4. CCTV appeal following reported indecent exposure in Sheffield
Police are appealing for information following a report of indecent exposure on a tram in Sheffield city centre.
Speaking on February 26, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A 21-year-old woman reported that at 4pm on Wednesday 25 September 2024, a man exposed himself in front of her on a tram between the West Street University stops.
"The man had reportedly got on the tram at Castle Square or Fitzalan Square, and was still on the tram when the victim got off at the Netherthorpe Road stop.
"Since the incident was reported to us, officers have launched an investigation and spoken to the victim following the incident and conducted CCTV trawls in the area of the reported incident.
"We are now sharing the below image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Officers believe he may be able to help with enquiries.
"The man is described as white, in his 50s, of relatively short height and slim build, with thinning short grey hair. He also has a scar on his right cheek.
"Do you recognise him?"
If so, you can report information to police by calling 101 or online. Please quote investigation number 14/172899/24 when you get in touch. You can access online reporting on the force's website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk. | Submit