Crime scene investigation officers examine street where Sheffield man was stabbed

Crime scene investigation officers are in a Sheffield street where a man was stabbed last night.

The forensics experts are carrying out enquiries in Langsett Close, Langsett, where a 21-year-old man was knifed just before 6.45pm yesterday.

CRIME: Police watchdog probe into actions of South Yorkshire detective in run up to murder continues

South Yorkshire Police said he was stabbed in an alleyway, which is cordoned off this afternoon.

POLICE: Teenager remains in custody over attempt to kill Sheffield man

The man was stabbed three times in his chest and underwent emergency surgery at the Northern General Hospital, where he remains.

READ MORE: Detectives hope reward will lead to information on Sheffield man wanted over murder

He is in a serious but stable condition.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.