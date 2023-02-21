Cricketing trio brave a March sleep out for Roundabout

Cricketing friends Adam White, Jamie Fellows and Ed Kinsey will need more than just their sporting whites as they brave the chill of a March night for a sleep out in support of South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Adam, Ed and Jamie aim to raise £1,000 with their sleep out for Roundabout

The sporting trio are all members of Clowne Town Cricket Club and they have chosen the club as the location for their March 24 night under the stars, which they hope could raise as much as £1,000.

“We have been looking at things like the cost of living crisis and how much everybody is struggling at the moment,” Adam explained.

“We know that this can affect anybody but we thought about the young people who might not necessarily have as many choices as other people and how the strain on families and finances really could leave them very vulnerable to becoming homeless.

“We heard about the work that Roundabout is doing with young people in South Yorkshire and across the region so we decided we would try to do something to help.”

The friends will begin their sleep out between seven and eight in the evening and will go through to the following morning with just a sleeping bag and pillow each, a piece of cardboard to rest on and three flasks of soup to share as the cold begins to bite.

“We’ set ourselves a target of £200 each but we’ve already reached £719 so we’re now hoping that we might be able to raise as much as £1,000, which would be a great result for Roundabout,” said Adam.

“We know that what we are doing is nothing like as dangerous or as frightening as being on the streets must be for a young person but we do want to make our night as realistic as we possibly can so we can get across to people how important it is that they should support charities like Roundabout.”