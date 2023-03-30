Cricketing friends’ sleep out raises £1,500 for Roundabout

Cricketing friends Adam White, Jamie Fellows, Ed Kinsey and John Fortescue have raised more than £1,500 for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity after completing their own sleep out challenge.

A cold night didn't stop four friends from supporting South Yorkshire charity Roundabout

The sporting quartet are all members of Clowne Town Cricket Club and they chose the club as the location for their chilly night under the stars.

All they had for protection as night fell was a sleeping bag and pillow each, a piece of cardboard to rest on and three flasks of soup to share as the cold began to bite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We managed to wrap up warm enough to not feel the cold too much but it was still slightly uncomfortable,” said Adam, who decided to support the charity after realising how the cost of living crisis is affecting some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.

“We thought about the young people who might not necessarily have as many choices as other people and how the strain on families and finances really could leave them very vulnerable to becoming homeless.

“We heard about the work that Roundabout is doing with young people in South Yorkshire and across the region so we decided we would try to do something to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that what we did is nothing like as dangerous or as frightening as being on the streets must be for a young person but we wanted to make our night as realistic as we possibly could so we could get across to people how important it is that they should support charities like Roundabout.”

And despite the discomfort of the night, the three now say they are aiming to make the event an annual fundraising challenge.