News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cricket Inn Road police incident Sheffield: Two cut free from car after crash with minibus

Two people had to be cut free from a car after it collided with a minibus on a busy Sheffield road this afternoon.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
12 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 7:36pm

Emergency services were called to the scene at just after 3pm this afternoon, with South Yorkshire Police calling the fire service to the scene to free two people from the car that had been involved in the crash.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had to remove the roof so that the injured people could be treated by paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Fire engines from Elm Lane, Birley, and Parkway fire stations were involved in the rescue, and were on the scene until just before 4.20pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police had closed the road at the junction with Manor Way, and several police cars were seen at the incident.

Most Popular
Two people had to be cut free from a car by firecrews after it collided with a minibus on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, this afternoon. File picture shows a firefighter
Two people had to be cut free from a car by firecrews after it collided with a minibus on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, this afternoon. File picture shows a firefighter
Two people had to be cut free from a car by firecrews after it collided with a minibus on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, this afternoon. File picture shows a firefighter

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eye witness accounts on social media also described two ambulances being present.

SheffieldEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServicePolice