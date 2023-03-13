Two people had to be cut free from a car after it collided with a minibus on a busy Sheffield road this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at just after 3pm this afternoon, with South Yorkshire Police calling the fire service to the scene to free two people from the car that had been involved in the crash.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had to remove the roof so that the injured people could be treated by paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Fire engines from Elm Lane, Birley, and Parkway fire stations were involved in the rescue, and were on the scene until just before 4.20pm.

Police had closed the road at the junction with Manor Way, and several police cars were seen at the incident.

Two people had to be cut free from a car by firecrews after it collided with a minibus on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, this afternoon. File picture shows a firefighter

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for information.

