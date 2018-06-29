Crews spend seven hours bringing Doncaster grassland blaze under control

Have your say

Dozens of firefighters spent seven hours bringing a huge blaze which ripped across grassland at a former Doncaster pit under control.

Five crews were called to land near the former Hatfield Colliery site shortly after noon yesterday as flames ripped across the pit top.

At the height of the blaze, which sent a huge plume of grey smoke into the skies above Doncaster, nearby residents were told to shut all their doors and windows.

The fire was eventually brought under control early yesterday evening.

Large parts of grassland on the site off Kirton Lane were left badly scorched but no-one was injured in the incident.

The pit's former spoil heap is where the blaze first began at 12.15pm yesterday.