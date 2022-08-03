Crews move in to clear way for demolition of Woodland Drive properties devastated by fires

Four properties on Woodland Drive were completely gutted in the inferno, which began after a shed caught fire in the heatwave on Tuesday July 19.

The properties are due to be demolished next week.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident as it faced a number of fires across the region as the mercury hit 40C.

The properties are believed to contain asbestos, which must be removed safely before demolition can take place.

Last week, a spokesperson for Bernslai Homes, which manages properties on behalf of Barnsley Council, says the properties “meet all relevant building and fire safety regulations.”

“The fire is believed to have started in a garden shed and was electrical in origin.

"Our thoughts are with all those residents affected by this devastating fire,” the spokesperson added.