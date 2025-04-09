Crews called to tyre fire in Barnsley which filled sky with smoke

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
Fire crews are still on the scene of what is believed to be a deliberate tyre fire in Barnsley.

Plumes of black smoke have filled the sky around Kendray over the past few hours.

Firefighters were called to Yews Lane at 1pm over the incident, which involved tyres that had been set alight.

File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters dealing with an incident. Picture: David Kessen, National WorldFile picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters dealing with an incident. Picture: David Kessen, National World
File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters dealing with an incident. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Two crews from Cudworth and Barnsley stations are currently at the scene.

“There was quite a bit of smoke in the area, which generated a number of calls about the incident.

“It is believed to be a deliberate fire. Crews will be leaving the incident soon.”

