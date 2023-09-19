Creating a classic quick treat with Westbourne’s young cooks
It’s quick, it’s convenient…but it doesn’t have to come straight from the supermarket shelf.
Year 9 pupils at Sheffield independent school Westbourne have been studying the impact of eating too much processed food.
As part of the class they even had a go at making their own delicious version of the most convenient of convenience foods, the Pot Noodle!
And as they quickly discovered as they tucked into the end product, the home made version proved to be much fresher and healthier than the popular shop-bought brands.